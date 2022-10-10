New Heat Signing Jamal Cain Compared to Former Key Heat Starter

The Miami Heat made two signings over the weekend when they upgraded Jamal Cain’s contract to a two-way contract from his previous exhibit 10 contract and added former Heat player and Golden State Warriors player Mychal Mulder to an exhibit 10 contract. Both have had an impressive preseason campaign for the Heat. Cain, however, is standing out after averaging 17 points and 8.5 rebounds in Heat’s past two preseason games. Overall in the preseason thus far, he’s averaged 12.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists on 53.8% shooting from the field and 44.4% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Cain’s impressive play could be coming at the perfect time, with the team having a hole to fill at the power forward position. PJ Tucker, who made a major impact on the Heat last season playing the four departed for the Philadelphia 76ers, and Caleb Martin looks like he will be the player filling Tucker’s shoes this season. Jimmy Butler has been suggested by league scouts to get runs at the four, but he has made it clear that’s not his preferred role.

Jamal Cain Compared to Former Heat Starter

Jamal Cain’s impressive play has seen him being compared to another former Heat starter, Kendrick Nunn. In his recent mailbag column for the Sun Sentinel, Ira Winderman recently answered a question that compared Cain to Nunn.

“Q: Well deserved. Jamal Cain is our new Kendrick Nunn. – Sebastian.

A: It is interesting how the Heat have mined a pair of developmental candidates who went undrafted out of Oakland University. Considering the rookie season that Kendrick Nunn had with the Heat, those actually are considerably large shoes to measure up to for Jamal Cain. When Kendrick arrived, amid the uncertainty with Dion Waiters, the opportunity was there for playing time. That does not appear the case at the moment for Jamal, considering the Heat in their wing rotation have Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Victor Oladipo, Max Strus and Duncan Robinson, among others,” Winderman wrote.

The 6-foot-7 forward attended the same university as the former Heat breakout point guard Kendrick Nunn. Both went undrafted but found a spot on the Heat. Winderman noted while there are some comparisons, Nunn was given more of an opportunity than Cain may get this season, and the shoes will be tough to fill this offseason.

Nunn had an impressive rookie season in South Beach, where he averaged 15.3 points, 3.3 assists, and 2.7 rebounds for the Heat. A solid run for an undrafted player, and he took advantage of the chance he was given. Cain may not get the same minutes but is expected to show out when he gets the chance.

Is Haslem Taking Spots From Players Like Jamal Cain?

After Cain’s impressive postseason, fans have wondered if the Heat’s commitment to Udonis Haslem is holding them back from potential contributors like Cain. In another question in his mailbag segment, Winderman addressed this.

“Q: Isn’t Jamal Cain a perfect example on why the Heat could have used Udonis Haslem’s spot? No one is denying the contribution that Haslem has made to the team in his veteran support. But hasn’t the time come for his contribution to be as an assistant coach? Would his spot become available if he were to retire now? – Bob, Davie.

A: More than Udonis Haslem or any other element of the equation, the Heat’s machinations Sunday largely were about remaining below the luxury tax. It could have been as simple as giving Jamal Cain the 15th and final standard roster spot, under a non-guaranteed contract, and then evaluating through the early-January guarantee date. Such a move would have allowed the Heat to also keep Darius Days on a two-way contract, or convert another player to a two-way deal (Jamaree Bouyea?). Beyond that, if Cain got a standard contract, the Heat could have added non-guaranteed years to protect themselves against free agency. Basically, the Heat are trying to have it both ways, committing to a 20th season to Udonis Haslem and staying below the tax. The Haslem deal is done. There is no rebate there. So you move on. And you certainly could argue that Jamal Cain and Darius Days are not players you go into the tax for. But eventually, there could be a player or situation where the Heat might have to rethink their dodge of the tax,” Winderman wrote.