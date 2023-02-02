Jimmy Butler Makes Head-Turning Guarantee Regarding Heat Future

Since Jimmy Butler joined the Miami Heat back in 2019, he’s helped lead the team to a few successful seasons. He first powered them to an NBA Finals appearance in the 2020 playoffs, then took them within one game of the Finals last year, losing to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.

This season, Miami hasn’t quite been playing at the same level as those other years. They’ve struggled to play consistent basketball and have battled injuries all year. The Heat currently sit in sixth place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 29-23.

Despite the team’s rollercoaster season, Butler still has confidence in his teammates.

In a recent interview with Uproxx.com’s Jackson Frank, he made a bold claim about the current core.

“Honestly, I see a lot of myself when you talk about the career path and trajectory of everything,” Butler said. “They’ve figured it out. They realized that they belong in this league. They’re constantly proving that they belong in this league. Not only that, they’ve gotten better every single year, and they’re gonna continue to get better every single year. And before you know it, we’re all going to end up winning a championship together because I don’t plan on going anywhere. Tyler doesn’t plan on going anywhere. Bam doesn’t plan on going anywhere, so we’re gonna have to figure it out.”

Even with Butler’s confidence, winning a title or even making out of the stacked Eastern Conference won’t be easy for the Heat. They’ll have to get past giants like the Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn Nets, and Philadelphia 76ers.

Bam Adebayo Weighs in on Potentially Recruiting Free Agents to Heat

Much like Butler, both Adebayo and Herro have shown that they’re determined to have success in South Beach.

Adebayo recently spoke with the Sun Sentinel’s Ira Winderman about potentially luring stars to Miami.

“It depends, it depends,” he told Winderman when asked whether he would actively recruit for the franchise. “I don’t know how to answer. But for the greater good of the team, if we needed this one guy, I’d reach my hand out because it’s for the greater good of the team, and I’d want to make that situation better.”

The former Kentucky standout explained that any recruitment he does, will be solely centered around the team’s success, rather than teaming up with friends.

“So, for me,” he said, “it would be if it results in winning, and not, ‘Oh, we just want to be on a team just so we can play together.”

He again stressed the importance of team success.

“No, I’m not built off of that. I’m built off of if you’re going to buy in, buying in to win and see some greater good than you see in your previous situation, then yes, I’m there for that.”

Tyler Herro Calls Out Heat Teammates After Loss to Hornets

Herro’s winning drive showed after a recent loss to the struggling Charlotte Hornets. Miami blew a 13-point lead in the second half to let the Hornets steal the win.

Following the collapse, the Miami guard called out the team’s first-half effort, citing it as the reason for the Hornets’ comeback.

“Being up 13, you know, we gotta find that killer instinct, where we can put our foot on the pedal and get that lead from 13 to 20, and then keep the lead,” Herro said via Bally Sports Sun: Heat. “We gave up the lead I think by turnovers, not getting back in transition, and just then not applying enough force on the defensive end, and they were getting whatever they wanted. That really started in the first half. They got whatever they wanted, easy buckets. Then because of some confidence and some rhythm they were able to hit the tough ones in the second half. It’s on us as a team, we just gotta be better with the focus and the energy that we play with.”