Jimmy Butler Reacts to New Miami Heat Contract, Kyle Lowry Signing

Tony Bennett may have left his heart in San Francisco, but Jimmy Butler’s heart was always in Miami. And now the All-Star player is tied to the city for four more years at an average annual salary of $46 million.

Butler’s deal is worth $184 million, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, and keeps him in a Heat uniform through the 2025–26 season. The 31-year-old wing has endured complicated stints with three other NBA franchises (Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers), but he knew South Beach was going to be his permanent home from the moment he first walked into Pat Riley’s office. It was a match made in basketball heaven.

“Everyone just rocks with each other here and they’re not afraid to butt heads and have the hard conversations. It’s the place for me,” Butler told reporters on Saturday, via Sports Talk 790. “My teammates allow me to be me. It’s a blessing to be able to represent this organization.”

Jimmy Butler on potentially finishing career w/ Miami: Everyone just rocks with each other here and they're not afraid to butt heads and have the hard conversations. It's the place for me. My teammates allow me to be me. It's a blessing to be able to represent this organization. pic.twitter.com/pnzKqxjYPD — Brendan Tobin (@Brendan_Tobin) August 7, 2021

The latest Heat news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Heat newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Heat!

Decision to Stay in Miami Was Easy

Butler had a player option for the upcoming season and could have opted out to test free agency. Instead, he chose to re-up and make another run at it in South Beach. The decision was a no-brainer.

“It was easy. They allow me to be me here,” Butler said, via Brendan Tobin. “They love who I am as a person, as a player. I love the guys that I get an opportunity to play with, hoop with, and I think we’re going to be a really good team moving forward. We’re consistently getting better, adding young guys, getting the right amount of vets to put us over the hump and win the championship.”

"He’s very deserving of this contract as he continually puts himself at the top of the league at his position. Having him in the HEAT organization has been a great, great coup for us.” – Riley (cont'd) — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) August 7, 2021

The extension further proved Riley’s commitment to Butler, a five-time All-Star and face of the franchise. The Heat president had promised Butler a “championship” window” when he first traded for him in 2019. Part of that included putting Butler in the best position to win a championship during his prime.

Heat Finalize Sign-and-Trade for Kyle Lowry

The Heat completed the sign-and-trade for Kyle Lowry on Friday and sent Goran Dragic and Precious Achiuwa to the Toronto Raptors. Lowry is a six-time All-Star with one ring already on his finger. Miami is hoping he is the missing link to get them over that championship hump.

“Kyle Lowry is a great leader and an exceptional defender,” Riley said in a press release. “As a point guard, he will bring important skills to run the offense, score the ball and defend with the very best.”

Butler and Lowry have been close friends for many years, including Lowry being the godfather to Butler’s daughter. They have often talked about teaming up together and now that dream is a reality.

“He’s been a very good friend of mine for years and years now,” Butler said. “It’s not just basketball, between me and him, between myself and so many of my teammates past and present. So it’s great to have a genuine friend that you can have the tough conversations with. I’m going to tell him the truth, he’s going to tell me the truth, and more than anything, he’s a Miami Heat guy, too.”