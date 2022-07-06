Jimmy Butler Slams Ex-Heat Forward’s Goodbye Message on Instagram

Few players have instantly gelled with the Miami Heat like P.J. Tucker, so when The Athletic’s Shams Charania broke the news that the veteran forward was officially leaving for the Philadelphia 76ers last week, fans and analysts were heartbroken.

On Wednesday, July 6, Tucker officially inked his three-year, $33.2 million contract, and expressed his confidence in choosing to join the Sixers.

“This team is good enough to compete head-to-head with anybody in the league, and I’m going to come in here and do whatever I can to help get us to that next level,” Tucker said, as tweeted by Sun Sentinel’s Ira Winderman. “Philly fans demand greatness and it will be up to us to get to where we need to be.”

While the 37-year-old prepares to take his talents to the City of Brotherly Love, he made sure to send a goodbye note to Heat Nation on Instagram. Sharing a series of photos from throughout the 2021-22 NBA season, Tucker wrote a moving message to the franchise.

“What a year.. True underdogs that really got it out the mud and went against all odds,” Tucker captioned the post. “Miami you will forever be my home and heat nation i can’t thank you guys enough for the love you’ve shown all year. Though our journey together has come to an end the love will forever remain the same 🖤🙌🏽.”

While the comments section quickly filled with well-wishes, one of his former teammates made it clear that he was not happy to see Tucker go — Jimmy Butler. The six-time All-Star commented on Tucker’s post, “F*** you and @joelembiid yeah I brought him into this 🤷🏿‍♂️.”

Butler Went Out of His Way to Praise Tucker During the Playoffs

Butler, who’s incredibly tight with Embiid, likely made the NSFW comment in his signature, raw style of humor, but it’s also very likely that he’s hurt to see Tucker leave Miami. After the Heat defeated the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, he dedicated a portion of his press conference to praising Tucker.

“I didn’t know I would fall in love with a basketball player as much as I have with P.J.” – Jimmy Butler said. “Seriously, because he just plays incredibly hard. And he got the tough job every night of guarding the opposing team’s best player and then going down there and shooting the ball five times. Like, you gotta respect that because…

“Some guys — even I get like this at times, I’ll be like man, I’m not going out there just to play defense and not go down there and shoot the ball. He never, ever, ever complains. He’s one the biggest reasons why we’re winning because he does all the little things and it’s easy to follow suit whenever you got somebody like that.”

Money Was the Ultimate Factor in Tucker’s Decision

welcome to the city of brotherly love, P.J. Tucker! 🏠 @Houwzer pic.twitter.com/1cLLwj5TQC — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) July 6, 2022

Ultimately, more money and a multi-year deal were Tucker’s main priority, which is not unusual for a player turning 38 before the playoffs start next season.

As for the Heat’s final offer, Miami Herald’s Anthony Chiang reported on Wednesday, June 30 that the front office drew a firm line as to how far they would go to keep Tucker:

The Heat is willing to offer Tucker a fully guaranteed contract for the maximum-allowable three years using the non-Bird exception. The deal would include a starting salary of $8.4 million and be worth about $26.5 million through three seasons. But the Heat is not currently willing to use the $10.5 million non-taxpayer midlevel exception to re-sign Tucker, according to sources, which would allow Miami to offer him a three-year contract worth about $33 million.

Everyone in the league is getting a bag while James Harden is revolving his contract around what works best for the team. Never say this man doesn't care. pic.twitter.com/aPyYHGEr8h — 𝙃𝙇¹ (@HardensLefty) July 3, 2022

Initially, the Sixers didn’t have the money either. That is until All-Star James Harden, who was traded to Philadelphia halfway through the 2021-22 NBA season, agreed to restructure his deal.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted on June 29, “Harden has declined his $47.3M option and become a free agent. He keeps real the possibility of negotiating a new deal that would deliver the Sixers roster-building flexibility in free agency – including use of the full $10.5M exception.”

