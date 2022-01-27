Heat Among Top Suitors For Exiled Former All-Star

If John Wall agrees to a buyout with the Houston Rockets and becomes a free agent, expect the Miami Heat to be a major player for his services.

Wall has been pitched as a possible option for the Heat previously but a new report from veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein identified Miami as one of two teams with significant interest.

The L.A. Clippers and the Miami Heat are among the teams known to have interest in Wall should he become a free agent, but Wall and the Rockets have conceded that buyout talks, to this point, are unrealistic with so much money left on Wall’s contract. He is earning $44.3 million this season and holds a player option for next season worth $47.4 million … figures almost identical to [Russell] Westbrook’s contract.”

Wall has not played this season for the Rockets, with the team choosing instead to play its younger talent. Wall met with the Houston leadership earlier this season in an attempt to get on the court, although nothing transpired from the conversation.

Wall has played just 40 games since his 2018 season was cut short due to an Achilles injury. In his 40 games with the Rockets last season Wall averaged 20.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game while shooting 40.4 percent from the field. He was spotted working out in Miami this month, which has only fueled rumors.

Heat Finally Getting Healthy at Right Time

The Heat wouldn’t mind adding a player of Wall’s stature to their rotation, although some of the team’s most significant improvements to the roster might simply come from being healthy.

Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry have played together in just 12 games this season and Miami is still the best team in the Eastern Conference with a 30-17 record.

Another big boost could come in the form of Victor Oladipo, who could return in February per a new report from Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. Video was released of Oladipo working out that

Victor Oladipo, working his way back from a major offseason knee surgery, moved around very well on the Heat’s practice court following Tuesday’s session, lofting jumpers in a vigorous workout, running without any visible limp and working with Heat assistant coaches. His jump shot was generally on target and he was the last player to leave the court.It wouldn’t be a surprise if he returns at some point in February, which was the original expectation of the Heat.

So will Oladipo eventually joining such a strong rotation, there wouldn’t appear to be much room for Wall, even if it came at the veteran’s minimum. However, having a deep roster could also give the team some flexibility at the February 10 trade deadline if they feel Wall can come in and be a contributor.

Heat Also Linked to Rockets Big Man Christian Wood

Wall is not the only member of the Rockets the Heat have been linked to. Miami has made a persistent play to acquire big man Christian Wood, per Kelly Iko of The Athletic.

“The 26-year-old has been subject to interest around the league, and sources say the Miami Heat have been one of the more persistent teams in engaging with Houston on the versatile big man,” Iko reported earlier this week. “But barring a blow-me-away offer, Wood should remain in Houston past the deadline.”

Wood is averaging 17.5 points and a career-best 10.3 rebounds per game.