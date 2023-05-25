G League Ignite Standout Lands With Heat in New Mock Draft

With a win in Boston on Thursday night, the Miami Heat will officially secure their return to the NBA Finals for the first time since their 2020 bubble run. Even so, it’s a safe bet that team president Pat Riley and his brain trust have eyes on the club’s future.

To that end, Miami owns the 18th overall selection in the upcoming NBA Draft. And while some are of the opinion that the pick would be best used as an asset to include in a trade netting another star to play alongside Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, the aging Heat could definitely use an injection of youth/potential, too.

As it happens, Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley just dropped a mock draft that saw the team select a player who would bring a little bit of both to South Beach.

Namely, G League Ignite forward and former Canadian high-school hoops hero Leonard Miller.

B/R Floats Leonard Miller as Next Project for Heat’s Ballyhooed Developmental System

In 24 games — including 19 starts — for the Ignite in 2022-23, Miller averaged nearly 18 points, 11 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 55.6% from the field and 32.7% from three-point range (on 2.2 attempts nightly).

For his part, Buckley believes that the 19-year-old could become the latest baller to explode after being run through the Heat’s vaunted player development program. Unlike the Gabe Vincents and the Caleb Martins of the world, however, Miller would come with lottery-level upside.

Miller might be more exciting in theory than reality right now, but the Heat could view him as their latest bargain-bin find. His consistency must improve across the board, but if it does, you’re talking about a 6’10” wing or big with handles, scoring touch, disruptive defense and an outside shot.

In addition to his unique combination of size and skill, Miller also boasts a 7-foot-2 wingspan, as measured at the recent NBA Draft Combine. In speaking to ESPN at the predraft event, Miller opined that his physical dimensions could make him a day-one defensive weapon in the professional ranks.

“I feel like I could bring my versatility on the defensive end, guarding multiple positions. With my length, I don’t really experience much difficulty in that area at this point.” Miller said.

“Just run the floor, bring good energy, rebound the ball. I rebound the ball at a high level and I feel like those are some of the things I could add right now.”

Jimmy Butler Finds Silver Lining in Heat’s Game 4 Loss

The Heat may have failed in their attempt to complete a sweep of the Boston Celtics during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday but Butler isn’t sweating the setback.

On the contrary, he thinks dropping a game to Jayson Tatum and Co. may actually elevate himself and his teammates moving forward.

“If anything, it will build momentum for us knowing that we have to play with a lot more energy,” Butler said, via ESPN. “We’ve got to play like our backs are against the wall. But I think all year long, we’ve been better when we’ve had to do things the hard way.”