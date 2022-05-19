Proposed Trade Lands Heat Versatile $89 Million Guard

Kyle Lowry has been out for the majority of the Miami Heat’s playoff run and a priority for the offseason will be adding some additional depth to the position to lessen the blow if it happens again.

Bleacher Report proposed a trade for the Heat that would send a first-round pick with Max Strus and Duncan Robinson to the Pacers for former Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon — a consistent two-way guard with ball-handling capabilities. Last season he averaged 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists in 33.5 minutes with the Pacers.

Here’s what B/R had to say about a possible deal:

Brogdon fits in Miami as a large guard (6’5″) who can play on or off the ball, defends at a high level and consistently makes smart, winning plays. A new starting lineup of Lowry, Brogdon, Jimmy Butler, P.J. Tucker and Bam Adebayo would be even more devastating than the unit that earned Miami the No. 1 seed in the East this year and would allow Sixth Man of the Year Tyler Herro to remain in his reserve role. For Indiana, moving Brogdon (who’s had his own durability issues in the past) opens up more ball-handling opportunities for Tyrese Haliburton, while Strus and Robinson help beef up the wing. The Pacers also pick up Miami’s first-round pick this summer, adding more young talent to a roster that won’t stay out of the playoffs for long.

Duncan Robison Falls Out of Heat Rotation

Robinson is in the second year of a $90 million extension but has found himself in a tough situation this postseason, falling out of the rotation due to his poor defensive play. However, despite the setback, the sharpshooter is keeping a positive mindset.

“I’m on the court, my job is to play basketball to the best of my abilities, help us win,” Robinson said. “If I’m not on the court, help us win. If that’s being a supportive teammate, that’s what I do.”

While Robinson can be an explosive weapon on the offensive end of the floor, landing someone like Brogdon would be a big upgrade, giving the team a two-way producer. It would also provide an opportunity to get out from under Robinson’s contract, which runs through the 2025 season.

Gabe Vincent Has Stepped Up for Heat in Postseason

Play

Gabe Vincent Postgame Interview (Game 1) | Heat vs Celtics | 2022 NBA Playoffs Miami Heat Postgame Interview with Gabe Vincent. Gabe Vincent speaks with the media following their win over the Boston Celtics 118-107 (Game 1 – 2022 NBA Playoffs). Erik Spoelstra Postgame: youtu.be/FEhGPNLM23M Jimmy Butler Postgame: youtu.be/TN3zLgr3yZs PJ Tucker Postgame: youtu.be/kew7CLicySM Tyler Herro & Bam Adebayo Postgame: youtu.be/rM08lMbtmQU Subscribe ► bit.ly/2O1jWlQ 2022-05-18T03:58:16Z

While it’s been a relatively small sample size, Gabe Vincent has stepped up his game in the absence of Lowry. Vincent has started in place of Lowry and turned in a strong 17-point performance in Game 1 against the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.

“Gabe is a great competitor and he’s been able to change shape in different roles, which is really important. It’s a talent,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said of Vincent. “I think it just talks about his mental makeup, his competitive character, his mental stability.”

Lowry is expected to miss Game 2 with the nagging hamstring issue again, so Vincent will be called upon again.