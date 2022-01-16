Heat Suddenly Cut 2-Way Player to Officially Sign Kyle Guy: Report

The Miami Heat made a bold roster move on Sunday, January 16. While there was a lot of hype around the Heat signing guard Kyle Guy to another 10-day contract under the NBA’s hardship rules, no one expected him to become a permanent part of the regular roster any time soon.

Even if they wanted to sign Guy to their final open roster spot, the Heat were looking to avoid the ominous luxury tax and didn’t have the money to sign anyone to even a veteran’s minimum contract.

However, Sun Sentinel’s Ira Winderman shared the breaking news on Twitter that Miami found a workaround by suddenly cutting rookie two-way player Marcus Garrett.

The latest Heat news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Heat newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Heat!

“The Heat have waived Marcus Garrett due to an injury,” Winderman tweeted. “They now plan to sign Kyle Guy to a two-way contract. Garrett will undergo wrist surgery and then rehabilitate with the team the balance of the season.

Garrett has been dealing with tendinitis in his right wrist for the past few months. While he only played a total of nine minutes across four game appearances by mid-November, per CBS Sports, Garrett’s playing time saw a major uptick in December while numerous Heat players were out due to either injury or protocols.

During his time with the Heat, Garrett averaged 1.1 points per game, 1.9 rebounds, and 0.6 assists. Overall, the summer league standout appeared in 12 games with Miami and scored a total of 13 points.

Guy Previously Said of Joining the Heat, ‘They Like Me & I Love It Here’

“Nothing surprises me. I come in as a confident player” – Kyle Guy pic.twitter.com/PtkUr2is2h — Heat Nation (@HeatNationCom) January 2, 2022

Despite a rocky first few years in the NBA, Guy’s confidence has not wavered, and based on his comments since joining Miami, it sounds like he would love to stick with Heat if the opportunity presented itself.

“I think they’ve obviously watched film and know what I do,” said Guy. “I shoot the ball, I can be aggressive, get in the paint and make the right plays, facilitate, scrappy on defense. So they just play to my strengths.”

The 6-foot-1, 167-pound guard’s also credited the Heat’s famous developmental program for his ability to seamlessly ease into the lineup.

“That’s how they’ve developed a lot of their guys to be like that,” Guy continued. “I already had some of the traits coming in, so I think it was just an easy transition. The feeling is mutual, they like me and I love it here.”

The Heat picked up Kyle Guy off the street and he now averages more points, rebounds, & assists than Kyrie Irving & Ben Simmons this season. If that’s not #HEATCulture, I don’t know what is! — 𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 (@HeatvsHaters) January 1, 2022

Heat’s head coach Erik Spoelstra only had complimentary things to say about Guy’s work ethic and versatility on the court.

“Kyle Guy is a gamer, so he figures out different ways to impact and help you by making winning plays,” Spoelstra said. “I think if you just observe his career, he has found different ways to make an impact and he’s far more than just a shooter.”

After waiving Garrett, Guy, along with Caleb Martin, whom the Heat signed in free agency this summer, will be the Heat’s two-way players.

Guy Played With the Sacramento Kings Before Joining the Cavaliers’ G-League this Season

He’s the dictionary definition of a “walking bucket.” 🔥 @ChargeCLE Kyle Guy has made an immediate impact on the Miami Heat! The #NBACallUp is averaging 12.7 points on 50-50 spilts since arriving in South Beach. 🏖 pic.twitter.com/uEDzJVlnFh — NBA G League (@nbagleague) January 5, 2022

Guy, who’s best known for leading the Virginia Cavaliers to a national championship in 2019, and was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player, is putting up drastically different from when he was playing with the Sacramento Kings last season, where he averaged 2.8 points while shooting 28.3% from beyond the arc.

After spending training camp with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Guy sign with their G League affiliate, the Canton Charge in October, where he once again thrived. With the Charge, Guy averaged 21.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.

During his six game appearances with the Heat, the 24-year-old averaged 8.2 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. He’s shooting 9-of-20 on three-pointers.

READ NEXT: Heat All-Star Bam Adebayo’s Official Return Date Revealed: Report