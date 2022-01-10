Miami Heat Twitter Reacts to Troubling Setback for Markieff Morris

Markieff Morris hasn’t suited up for the Miami Heat since November 8. “Sloppy fat boy” Nikola Jokic nearly broke Morris’ neck when he shoved him from behind in a controversial cheap shot that earned Jokic a one-game suspension. Morris has missed 30 games.

Now the 6-foot-9, 245-pounder has tested positive for COVID-19 and entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols. He must quarantine for at least six days depending on his vaccination status. Remember, Tyler Herro confirmed the entire Heat roster was vaccinated against COVID-19 back on October 11. It’s doubly frustrating since Morris had just started practicing again.

UPDATE: Markieff Morris has entered health and safety protocols.

The Sun-Sentinel’s Ira Winderman recently reported that “nothing is guaranteed” for Morris when he returns. Head coach Erik Spoelstra has been forced to go with smaller lineups in his absence – rotations featuring Caleb Martin, Max Strus, Kyle Guy – and may not want to stray from those adjustments moving forward. Prior to the injury, Morris had been the main sub for starting forward P.J. Tucker.

“Markieff was put in a tough spot with the injury, but everything with this team has to be earned,” Winderman wrote in response to a mailbag question. “And for Markieff that eventually will mean earning it back. That’s where the focus seemingly should stand.”

Nikola Jokic and Markieff Morris were both ejected from the game after the two exchanged hard fouls.

Keep in mind: the Heat are one of the hottest teams in the Eastern Conference despite all their injuries. Miami (25-15) resides in third place in the East and has gone 9-3 since December 15, including 18-12 since Morris went out with his neck injury.

Heat Twitter Playfully Clowns Morris’ Setback

Twitter is a funny place and it was hysterical to monitor the reactions to Morris getting COVID-19. Health concerns aside, Miami Heat fans were all over the map on jokes about Morris’ latest setback. Some blamed Jokic for infecting him or called out the Jokic Brothers for scaring him into submission.

Heat plans to sign Kyle Guy and Chris Silva to 10-day contracts as COVID-19 replacements, likely tomorrow. Marcus Garrett is still in protocols and now Markieff Morris also in protocols.

Others compared Morris to last year’s injury-riddled experiment, Avery Bradley. And a few savvy fans pointed to the possibility of the Heat trading him at the deadline. Morris and KZ Okpala could be sent packing to free up roster spots, moves that might ensure Kyle Guy remains in South Beach.

Erik Spoelstra Named Coach of the Month

The Heat scored a 123-100 upset win over Phoenix on January 8. It was their sixth straight road game, with one more way contest scheduled for January 12 in Atlanta. Spoelstra was named Eastern Conference Coach of the Month for December and rightfully so. He’s done a masterful job of keeping the team afloat, especially with a makeshift roster of G Leaguers and 10-day hardship contracts due to COVID-19.

Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins and Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Coaches of the Month, respectively, for games played in December.

“I just really commend our group for staying in the moment, focusing on solutions, and figuring out how we can try to improve,” Spoelstra told reporters after beating Phoenix 123-100. “It’s been unprecendented for the entire league to have to sign emergency 10-day contracts and we’re just so appeciative of these guys, this group that joined us on this road trip. They really infused some life into our group and gave us some really productive minutes, everybody to a man in the locker room is really appeciative of them.”

Miami has gone 3-2 on the road swing. The Spurs-Heat game on December 29 was rescheduled for February 3 due to COVID-19. The team returns to FTX Arena on January 14 against Atlanta.