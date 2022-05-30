8x NBA All-Star Big Man Identified as Offseason Target for Miami Heat

The Miami Heat certainly exceeded already high expectations this season by finishing with the one-seed in the Eastern Conference. They followed the regular season with an impressive postseason run eliminating the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers on their way to a matchup against the Boston Celtics. They eventually lost and were eliminated by the Celtics in a game seven that went down to the wire. Now the Heat turn their sights to the offseason and pieces that can help elevate them to their championship dreams.

The team has been linked to Bradley Beal, and many have them adding the three-time All-Star in a sign-and-trade. Another star in discussion to possibly be added to Miami’s core is another All-Star, Zach Lavine from the Chicago Bulls. However, this is going to look at a piece that could add much-needed depth to this Miami Heat roster.

One of the things that was evident in the series against the Boston Celtics that the Heat was missing was size. Bam Adebayo was often the tallest player on the court for the Miami Heat, which matches the height of three of the Celtics starters. Aside from maybe game three, Bam Adebayo was abused and often beat physically by the Celtics frontcourt. It’s hard to watch the series and think that he can be an anchor in the Heat frontcourt.

Following their elimination, Bleacher Report identified possible offseason ‘Targets’ for the Miami Heat. One of them was an 8x All-Star big man.

Dwight Howard to the Miami Heat?

In the May 30 article, Bleacher Report’s Rob Goldberg named some players the Heat could target this offseason. Whether in the draft or free agency. One interesting name in the article was Dwight Howard. Howard, of course, had an epic run just north of Miami with the Orlando Magic, including an MVP season and NBA Finals run.

Injuries plagued Howard for a few seasons, but it looks like he may have finally found his role as a big man in an NBA that changed from the time he dominated in Orlando. Now in a league dominated by three point shots, Howard has been able to find a home in a role to bring his size, incredible rebounding, and defense for nearly 17 minutes per game. Last season, Howard averaged 6 points and nearly 6 rebounds per game for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Could Dwight Howard be a good pickup for the Heat? Obviously, he does bring depth and size. But does he bring anything that they aren’t getting from a player like Dewayne Dedmon besides a big name? It’s honestly hard to say. The other question is if he fits into Heat culture.

Haslem and Howard

After being eliminated, it is unclear if Udonis Haslem will return next year to his role as an officer for Heat culture, but you never count him out. Haslem and Howard have a long-standing feud that most recently showed in an on-court kerfuffle when the two faced off in 2021 after Haslem being in the game for only three minutes.

Would Haslem welcome Howard to Miami to be part of their run next season? Time will tell. It will also tell on if Haslem will return for his 20th NBA season and continue his reign as the ultimate Heat Lifer.