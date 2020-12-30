Miami Heat’s Twitter Account Pretends 47-Point Loss Never Happened

It’s incredibly hard to find anything positive to say about the Miami Heat‘s performance against Milwaukee on December 29. The Bucks broke the NBA record for the amount 3-pointers knocked down in a single game, nailing 29 long balls while absolutely embarrassing the Heat in a 144-97 win.

Overall, it was an atrocious game to watch, and this epic beat-down will possibly go down as the best game in Bucks franchise history, as they also set a new record for the number of players all making a 3-pointer with 12, CBS Sports reported. Oddly enough, the only player who didn’t shoot a successful 3-pointer, the NBA’s two-time defending MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Bucks – 144

Heat – 97 pic.twitter.com/WUR0UFGWO8 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 30, 2020

Throughout the Bucks’ dominant performance, Miami Heat’s official Twitter account did its best to keep their 4.8 million followers’ spirits up. After the first quarter, with the Bucks’ shooting a ridiculous 87% and the Heat down 20 points, the only positive thing the Heat could say was the first quarter was over.

The first quarter ended. pic.twitter.com/4GCQeMFXcC — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 30, 2020

After the second quarter, when the Heat was now down by 32 points, Heat’s Twitter account hilariously tried to change the topic entirely.

Soooo… what was everyone's fav Christmas gift? — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 30, 2020

They tried to keep hope alive going into the fourth quarter but it was a futile attempt.

When you remember that 40-point 4th quarter a few months ago… it's possible again… this one ain't over #HEATTwitter! pic.twitter.com/qoiN3lRVnj — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 30, 2020

We're not one of those teams that doesn't post the final score 😶 pic.twitter.com/eDoy1zBkqD — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 30, 2020

After the game ended, the Heat joked, “We’re not one of those teams that doesn’t post the final score,” with the Bucks’ final tally barely readable in extremely tiny font.

Heat’s Twitter Posted the ‘Men In Black’ Zap GIF to Erase Fan’s Memory



The Heat’s sloppy performance against the team they eliminated from the playoffs last season in five games was a game Miami would like to erase from their memory. The team’s Twitter account even posted the Men in Black GIF in which Will Smith’s character uses his famous zap gun to erase people’s memories.

Post-game, Heat’s head coach Erik Spoelstra took a slight jab at the Bucks. “It was pretty clear to everybody in the arena and anybody that was watching that game, at least for the first 20 minutes of it, that they were playing at a different urgency and intensity level,” Spoelstra said.

“It looked like they had been thinking about this game for 80 days,” Spoelstra continued, referencing the 2019 playoff series when the Bucks were favored to reach the Eastern Conference Finals but were easily defeated by the Heat in five games.

"It looked like they had been thinking about this game for 80 days." – Erik Spoelstra on the Bucks pic.twitter.com/edf16Oe2FC — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 30, 2020

With Jimmy Butler out with a right ankle sprain, Tyler Herro was the team’s only bright spot on Tuesday night shooting 23 points. Like Coach Spo, Herro also chalked up the Bucks’ insane performance to wanting revenge from last season. “They definitely came to Miami with a purpose,” Herro said, “and that was to make us feel embarrassed.”

The Heat Take On the Bucks Again on Wednesday Night

Taking on the Bucks tonight for the 1st time this season pic.twitter.com/TfNCxaBXVs — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 30, 2020

It’s time for redemption, at least, we hope. Miami doesn’t have to wait long to make up for their horrible performance on Tuesday night, as they take on the Bucks once more at the American Airlines Arena on Wednesday night.

With the pandemic-adjusted NBA schedule, the Bucks, now 2-2, and the Heat, 2-1, will square off on consecutive nights. And hopefully, Coach Spo has a plan to reroute the ship.

READ NEXT: LOOK: Heat’s Tyler Herro Gifts Girlfriend a Huge Diamond ’14’ Necklace