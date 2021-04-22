Miami Heat Consider Former 1st Rounder for Final Roster Spot: Report

The Heat have one final open roster spot and while the pool of eligible free agents continues to dwindle, Victor Moritz “Moe” Wagner, who was waived by the Boston Celtics just last week, has caught Miami’s eye.

The Michigan alum, who played the bulk of this season and last with the Washington Wizards, was let go by the Celtics to make room for Jabari Parker on April 16. The 23-year-old only played nine games with Boston, where he averaged 1.2 points and 2.1 rebounds across 6.8 minutes per game.

Once Wagner clears waivers, Five Reasons Sports Network’s Greg Sylvander reported that Miami will make a move to obtain the 6-foot-11 center. Sylvander tweeted, “I’m told that IF recently waived F/C Moe Wagner clears waivers, the Heat will check in there as the season winds down and they weigh the decision to use the final roster spot.”

Dewayne Dedmon and Trevor Ariza are already proving to be worthy additions for the Heat, but they still need a big man to play backup for when All-Star Bam Adebayo is out. While the newly acquired Victor Oladipo‘s future remains in limbo due to injury, it makes sense for Miami to fill their final open roster spot with a man that can play now, as opposed to a young player to develop next season. Wagner, however, fills both of those elements.

For Michigan fans, the German native joining the Heat is an especially exciting prospect as it would mean he’d reunite with former Wolverine teammate Duncan Robinson. Wagner, who was picked by the Los Angeles Lakers as the No. 25 pick during the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft, has a career average of 5.6 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 48.5% from the field.

Miami Has Until May 16 to Sign a Player Eligible to Help During the Playoffs

There are only three requirements needed in order for the Heat to add another player: he either was waived by April 9, hasn’t played at all this season (like Dewayne Dedmon, who was signed to a veteran’s minimum contract), or signed a 10-day contract before the deadline.

Miami could take a look at the following players:

Austin Rivers, Michael Beasley, Cam Reynolds, Thon Maker, Skal Labissiere, Kyle Korver, Allen Crabbe, Greg Monroe, Troy Daniels, Allonzo Trier, Brandon Knight, Courtney Lee, Wilson Chandler, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Quinn Cook, Isaiah Thomas, Emmanuel Mudiay, Jodie Meeks, Jamal Crawford, Glenn Robinson III, Marquese Chriss, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Justin Jackson, Courtney Lee, Patrick McCaw, Ian Mahinmi, Amir Johnson, Glenn Robinson III, JR Smith, Lance Stephenson, and Jeremy Lin.

