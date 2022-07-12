Momentum Grows for Potential Heat Trade

When it comes to landing a superstar player, there is no better person to have on your side than Pat Riley. Riley has consistently proven an ability to build a competitive team with the Miami Heat. Whether it is finding a way to pull of the big three of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh at a time something like that was unthinkable or a team that made a surprising playoff push with Hassan Whiteside, Dion Waiters, and James Johnson. Because of Riley’s track record, other executives can’t help but ‘roll their eyes’ with Riley in pursuit of their star players as shared by NBA Insider Zach Lowe.

“I never doubt Pat Riley,” said Zach Lowe. “There are agents and executives around the league not plugged into these talks per se who just sort of nod and roll their eyes and say, ‘Boy, is Durant gonna end up in Miami because that’s just what happens with Pat Riley when he throws the rings on the table?’”

This is exactly what you want to hear with Riley in pursuit of two premier All-Stars in Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell. That Riley, a known shark, will do everything in pursuit of a whale, as he calls them. Recently there was positive momentum in talks the Heat are involved in.

Jazz Listening to Donovan Mitchell Offers

Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz has the Heat at the top of his list for teams he would want to land on, according to sources close to the star. Earlier last week, it was reported that the Jazz have ‘no intent’ in trading the star and that the possibilities were slipping for them to make any trades. However, on July 12, Adrian Wojnarowski added new reporting.

“After previously shutting down inquiries on moving All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, rival teams say the Utah Jazz are showing a willingness to listen on possible trade scenarios, sources tell ESPN,” Wojnarowski tweeted.

Jazz beat writer Tony Jones quickly followed that report up with the New York Knicks potentially being a team with the assets to pull of a Mitchell trade. However, never count out Riley, as the Heat have assets as well.

“Expect the New York Knicks to quickly try and put together a package for Donovan Mitchell, according to league sources. Utah’s bar for Trading Mitchell is sky-high. But the Knicks are the team that has the assets to make this a conversation,” Jones tweeted.

Potential deals for the Heat have included Heat assets like Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Gabe Vincent, and multiple picks. With leverage, the Jazz may require other pieces from the Heat, but it is where Mitchell would prefer and could be where he lands.

Heat in Full Pursuit of Durant

On July 12, Adrian Wojnarowski also added reporting on the ongoing talks around Kevin Durant and the Heat. Wojnarowski named the Heat as the “most determined” to land Durant. He noted that Miami would likely need another team to be involved in a potential deal, but they certainly have what it takes to get a deal done.

With Riley in pursuit, the Heat are always in a good position to add players and at the right price. Talks with both stars feel as though they took the first major steps forward today.