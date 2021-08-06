Heat President Breaks Silence on Forward’s $90 Million Contract

Miami Heat president Pat Riley was at the FTX Arena as players arrived to sign their new contracts on Friday, and the first person to ink his deal was Duncan Robinson, who agreed to a five-year $90 million contract with the team earlier this week.

The latest Heat news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Heat newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Heat!

The 27-year-old sharpshooter’s contract stands as the biggest deal ever offered to an undrafted player in the NBA. Robinson has proved himself to be one of the best three-point shooters in the entire league. In the past two seasons combined, only two other players have scored more threes than Robinson (520), Portland Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard (545), and Sacramento Kings’ Buddy Hield (553).

“I’m just super, super blessed and I feel humbled honestly… I can’t wait to get it started and get the ball rolling.”⁣

⁣@MiamiHEAT // @ftx_us pic.twitter.com/z6YvVs8927 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) August 6, 2021

That kind of progress was not lost on Riley, who spoke out on what led Miami to offer Robinson such an exorbitant pay bump on August 6.

“Duncan is the epitome of everybody who’s ever had a dream about being a great NBA player,” Heat president Pat Riley said in a statement, per the Miami Herald. “I have never been around a player who worked as hard, fastidiously working on what he needed to do in order to improve his game. Not just his shooting, but his overall game. Having Duncan back was very critical for us.”

Robinson Admitted He Never Seriously Considered Signing With Another Team

Robinson previously spoke about being a restricted free agent on his The Long Shot podcast back in July. He said, “To see what’s out there is obviously an enticing thought. To have the opportunity to be a free agent and have some options is obviously a coveted position.”

“I know what I know and I know the experience that I have had,” Robinson continued. “But I also, I have had only one experience with one team.”

On Friday, however, Robinson admitted that he and his agent, Jason Glushon, never seriously explored signing with other teams.

“It never came down to like this offer in comparison to another offer,” the Michigan alum said. “The comparison was like pursuing another opportunity further, and that would be walking away from what was on the table. Obviously, I wasn’t ready or willing to do that.”

“I’m just super blessed and feel humbled and honestly it has been a whirlwind,” Robinson via Zoom after signing his new contract. “There’s a lot of emotions right now for sure. I just feel fortunate to be in this situation right now, and I can’t wait to just get it started and get the ball rolling.”

Robinson’s Unexpected First Purchase After Learning About His Huge Pay

Duncan really let loose after signing his $90M contract pic.twitter.com/XefVSK5jDt — The Long Shot (@TheLongShotPod) August 5, 2021

While most NBA players purchase an expensive watch, car, or home after learning they’re about to make bank, Robinson just had one thing on his mind: tacos.

“I stopped by Locos Cocos Tacos in Kittery, Maine, and picked up some good ole… New England Mexican food for the family. So, if you’re thinking I was going to do some lavish dinner at Carbone? Or something really spicy… No. Just some classic New England tacos.”

Robinson admits that the insane new money he’s about to receive — the reality of the situation hasn’t quite sunk in just yet.

Robinson said, “Truth be told, it hasn’t quite hit me. I’m still wondering as to when it will because as of right now, my life really hasn’t changed at all other than people like now know how much money I’m going to make very publicly.”

READ NEXT: Miami Heat Forward to Retire, Signs With Golden State Warriors: Report