RJ Barrett Speaks On Heat After Elimination: ‘We Could’ve Won’

RJ Barrett didn’t give the Miami Heat much trouble on Friday night, as they sent his New York Knicks home for the summer in Game 6. Barrett finished the night with just 11 points, while shooting a rough 1-of-10 from the field.

Barrett took accountability for his off-night after the game. He also took some time to praise Miami for their poise down the stretch.

“They’re a very good team, very experienced, very poised, so, you know we can learn from that,” Barrett said via the NBA Today YouTube channel.

The Knicks wing was then asked if he felt more comfortable this time around in the playoffs, due to the experience he gained in 2021. He replied by pointing at the Heat, highlighting how their experience factored into the outcome. Barrett even snuck in the fact he feels that the Knicks “could’ve won” the series against Miami.

“You know, it being my second time in the playoffs I was a little more comfortable,” he added. “But, I think experience helps for sure. Just seeing [teams], even looking at the Heat, some of the things that they were able to do during the game, you could just tell it’s from the experience that they had. So, this helped and it was great to go up against a team like that. We still think that we could’ve won but we came up short.”

Barrett was able to give New York about 20.8 points per game in the series against Miami. However, he wasn’t the most efficient in his scoring, knocking down just 42.7% of his attempts from the field. Plus, he was good for three turnovers per game, totaling 18 for the series.

Stephen A. Smith Loses it on Knicks, After Heat Advance

The second round was the furthest the Knicks have been in the playoffs since 2013. Their fans were along for the ride this year, but many were left frustrated after the disappointing ending.

Amongst those who were fed up was ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, a known fan of the Knicks.

Following New York’s season ending loss to the Heat, Smith shared a video of him unleashing fury on his beloved orange and blue.

“Season’s over. I guess in the end I always knew the New York Knicks would lose,” Smith said. “Jalen Brunson was spectacular [in Game 6]. 41 points. But he was the only one who showed up… Julius Randle [went] 3-for-14. Once again playoffs arrive and once again you fold. [I’m] done! It’s time to trade Julius Randle. It’s time for him to go. I want Damian Lillard. I don’t care what you gotta do to get him. I want Damian Lillard.”

Heat Listed as Possible Suitors for Damian Lillard

Speaking of Damian Lillard, the Knicks aren’t the only team that could move for him this summer. In fact, the Heat were actually listed as a possible landing spot for the Portland Trail Blazers star, by ESPN’s Brian Windhorst.

Last month, Windhorst included Miami as a team to watch, should Lillard request a trade in the offseason.

“I think the Heat are on the cusp of looking for another star maneuver,” Windhorst said on the April 26 episode of his podcast, “The Hoop Collective.” “I would put them on the list for Dame Lillard if Dame ends up getting traded.”

Windhorst mentioned that the Heat would likely have to part ways with Tyler Herro in any move that brings Dame to South Beach.

“I don’t know if they have enough,” Windhorst continued. “A lot of their offer would be built around Tyler Herro, who’s just injured. But I suspect, I don’t know for sure, just to be clear, I don’t know for sure that they would offer him, but I would suspect that that would be the type of thing, that and draft picks.”