2 Sons of NBA Champions Sign With Miami Heat’s G League

The Miami Heat finalized their G League roster on Tuesday, signing 14 players to the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

All four of the Heat’s Exhibit 10 players from the preseason were included in the SKyforce’s training camp roster, Micah Potter, Javonte Smart, D.J. Stewart, and Dru Smith, and will be joined by the following players: Brandon Knight, Michael Smith, Jay Henderson, Jimma Gatwech, Kieran Hayward, Antwain Johnson, Trey Mourning, Martin Krampelj, Ron Artest III and Joel Ntambwe.

The latest Heat news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Heat newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Heat!

If two of those names sound super familiar, Ron Artest III and Alonzo “Trey” Mourning, it’s because they are the respective sons of former NBA champions Metta World Peace and Alonzo Mourning.

What a day for Trey Mourning! Out of all of the moments in his 27-point, 12-rebound career-high performance, this one is the best… His dad, Alonzo, voiced the @CBBONFOX highlights and then Trey was right on cue. Must-See: pic.twitter.com/epkdWLrVDP — Georgetown Hoops (@GeorgetownHoops) November 25, 2018

Mourning is the lone returner from the Skyforce’s 2019-20 league, which he first joined after going undrafted out of Georgetown, the same alma mater of his Hall of Fame father. The 6-foot-9, 220-pound forward averaged 6.3 points and 3.8 rebounds with the Hoyas, and 5.6 points and 2.9 rebounds during his first year with the Skyforce.

As for Artest, or “RonRon,” as his father calls him, the 6-foot-7 forward out of Cal State Northridge was not selected during Saturday’s G League draft but was officially added to the Skyforce’s roster on Tuesday.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated last year, Artest, 22, spoke about what it was like growing with a father who spent 17 years in the NBA.

“Right after a game he’d be ready to work out while people were still leaving and families would be waiting, we’d have a serious workout going on on the court,” Artest said with a laugh. “He’s super intense. It’s good. I like it.”

Artest’s Father Once Got Physical With Pat Riley After Pushing Caron Butler Into the Stands





Play



Ron Artest Throws Water Bottle at Fan (2003 Interview) In a 2003 ESPN report, Ron Artest discusses his defensive strategy as well as his penchant for run-ins and altercations. Incidents shown include "helping" Caron Butler into the stands, trash-talking coaches Keith Askins and Pat Riley, punting a ball into the stands against Toronto, body-slamming Glenn Robinson, destroying an HD camera, scuffling with Corliss Williamson… 2011-09-04T05:12:06Z

Back in 2003, when Heat president Pat Riley was coaching the team, he experienced a physical altercation with Artest’s father, who was playing the Indiana Pacers at the time.

Metta World Peace shoved Caron Butler, who’s an assistant coach for the Heat, into the stands before getting into a heat exchange courtside with Riley. During the spat, the Pacers’ star got physical with Riley.

Artest’s father was served a four-game suspension without pay for the incident, costing him about $84,000, according to SportsCasting.com.

Riley said of Metta World Peace afterward, “He’s a helluva player, but he has got to get that under control.”

SkyForce’s Roster Also Includes Miami Heat’s 2-Way Players

The Sioux Falls Skyforce’s 2021-22 roster has a total of 16 players, as it includes both Caleb Martin and Marcus Garrett, both of whom signed two-way contracts with the Miami Heat this offseason.

Under a two-way contract agreement, Martin and Garrett will be allowed on the Heat’s active roster for 50 of the season’s 82 games, while also developing with the Skyforce. Thus far this season, they’ve been included in two of the three Heat’s games, which means they can only appear in 48 more matchups before the postseason.

READ NEXT: Heat Forward Slams Orlando Magic: ‘We Ain’t Going For No B*******’