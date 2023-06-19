Heat Floated as Landing Spot for All-Star Big Man

As the dust settles from Sunday’s Bradley Beal trade, the Miami Heat have been floated as a possible landing spot for Beal’s former teammate Kristaps Porzingis. Porzingis has a $36 million player option in his contract, which he can decline to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

What he’ll decide to do is still cloudy with the departure of Beal, but if the 27-year-old opts in, the perhaps the Heat can swoop in and swing a deal for him.

The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor pitched the possibility of a Porzingis fit in Miami, during an article reacting to the Phoenix Suns–Washington Wizards swap from the weekend.

“Those are some of the best defenders in basketball alongside Porzingis, who could protect the rim for a contender, allowing a second big to roam,” O’Connor wrote of the top pick-and-roll defenders in the league — whomst Porzingis sits amongst. “Imagine, say, Bam Adebayo of the Heat in that free-safety role, operating off the ball, kind of like how Jaren Jackson Jr. does for Memphis or Giannis Antetokounmpo does for Milwaukee. Porzingis would give Miami, or another team, a lot of scheme versatility.”

A player like Porzingis definitely would make a good addition for the Heat — an organization which many felt needed a sharpshooting big all season. The Latvian’s 38.5% clip from distance last season would be a welcome sight for Miami.

The former No. 4 overall pick played in 65 games for the Wizards last year, his most since the 2016-17 season. Porzingis was a force in those appearances, averaging 23.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game. He shot 49.8% from the field to go along with his efficient percentage from beyond the arc.

Could Tyler Herro be Involved in a Kristaps Porzingis Trade to the Heat?

It’s going to take quite a bit for Porzingis to wind up in South Beach this summer. Again, he’d have to opt into the final year of his deal with Washington first, which NBA Insider Keith Smith reported to be likely.

Something that is picking up more and more buzz: Kristaps Porzingis opting in for $36M with Washington next season. Under the old front office, the assumption was Porzingis would opt out and re-sign on a long-term deal with Wizards. He may take the money now and hit FA in 2024. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) June 14, 2023

On top of that, Miami would have to get the Wizards to agree to a trade to send the big man their way. One way that they could do that would be to dangle 23-year-old guard Tyler Herro.

According to The Action Network’s Matt Moore, the Heat were planning to explore trades involving Herro this summer even if they managed to land Beal.

“Miami is not expected to call it good if they get Beal, and instead look for more deals potentially involving Herro or [Duncan] Robinson (if he’s not included in the Beal deal),” Moore wrote. “Washington, league sources have said, are making Duncan Robinson as close to a requirement as they reasonably can, though there is some feeling that’s a leverage play to draw out more picks from the Heat.”

A Tyler Herro Trade Makes Sense for the Heat

Whether it be for Porzingis or another asset, the concept of Miami looking to move on from Herro makes a lot of sense.

The Heat climbed their way to the NBA Finals in a postseason where their No. 14 was sidelined with a broken hand. After a successful run without him, it feels like finding a trade involving the young guard would be found money for Miami.

Herro is slated to make $27 million next season, in the first year of a four-year, $120 million contract extension.

He suited up in 67 regular-games for the Heat last year, playing about 34.9 minutes each time. Herro averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game, while shooting 43.9% from the field and 37.8% from beyond the arc.