Scout Sends Strong Message About Jimmy Butler’s Role Ahead of Next Season

The Miami Heat’s roster is pretty much set going into the 2022-23 NBA season, and aside from if they will add another star, the question is how they will answer their power forward question. After PJ Tucker departed the Heat to go to the Philadelphia 76ers, there has been a mystery about where Miami will go for another big man presence. Caleb Martin has been reported as being the answer, Haywood Highsmith has stated his belief in what he could bring to the role, and the Heat have also been attached to others in the trade market like Bojan Bogdanovic and Jae Crowder.

Scouts Sound Off on the Heat’s Forward Situation

In a recent article for the Miami Herald, Barry Jackson spoke to two NBA scouts about what they believe the Heat should do for their open forward slot. The first one noted that he believes that Martin could be better served to come off of the Heat bench next season.

“As a supporting cast player, he plays exactly the way they want him to play,” the first scout said. “He provides shooting. He’s a guy who can play in transition. He can score off the dribble. He plugs a lot of holes. I like him coming off the bench.”

The second unnamed NBA scout echoed his belief that Martin is better slated for a second unit role and that the person who should slide into the power forward slot for the Heat would be best used with Jimmy Butler.

“I would rather have Butler at the four, and bring Caleb off the bench,” the second scout responded. “I like Caleb. Excellent DNA. His shooting came around last year. He’s a hustler, a Heat guy. He can defend, has some defensive versatility, and now that he’s making threes; that’s part of the reason he got paid. Somewhat limited, but he gets the most out of his ability and he really competes.

“I would be a little concerned about [power forward]. Caleb Martin could be a starting four but does that lead to a championship? Is this a guy you’re going to play into May with as your starting four? Is he getting overmatched when it really counts?”

Martin on his Role Next Season

Martin commented on his belief that he could have a larger role for the Heat before even knowing that PJ Tucker would be leaving to Philadelphia.

“I feel like I can step in and start. It doesn’t matter what the role is and what a team needs from me, I feel like I can fill that void. My game expanded shooting-wise, being more efficient and consistent … I feel like I took big steps and I feel like I’m only going to take larger steps going forward.” Martin said.

Later in the Heat offseason, the Heat were able to re-sign Martin to a new contract and agreed to a three-year, $20.4 million deal to remain in South Beach. Martin looks to prove continued improvement after receiving his new contract.