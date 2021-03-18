Miami Heat’s Next Move: All Eyes on Brooklyn Nets Guard, per Report

The Miami Heat have already started making moves to help secure the franchise for a successful postseason run, and after acquiring Oklahoma City Thunder’s Trevor Ariza, it appears they’re not done shaking things up.

On March 18, SNY‘s Ian Begley reported the Heat are one of the teams actively pursuing Brooklyn Nets’ guard Spencer Dinwiddie ahead of the March 25 trade deadline. While the 27-year-old is sitting out for what will likely be the rest of the season with a partially torn right ACL, he is exactly the kind of guy Miami would be looking to add for next year.

It also benefits Miami to acquire Dinwiddie before the trade deadline instead of picking him up in the offseason. Dinwiddie, the Nets’ most valuable trade piece, has a $12.3 million player option for this season and is expected to opt-out of the last year on his deal.

For Miami, it is a distinct advantage trying to re-sign the 2018 All-Star Skill Challenge winner through a trade deal, as then the Heat will also acquire his Bird rights.

What Would Miami Need to Offer the Nets to Acquire Dinwiddie?

The multi-million dollar question when it comes to trading for Dinwiddie — what can or should the Heat be willing to give up to lock it up? Along with the player option he holds for his three-year $34 million contract with the Nets, he could choose to become an unrestricted free agent during the offseason. However, HoopsHype‘s Michael Scotto says Dinwiddie is “unlikely to agree to extension” with the Nets.

“He will be among the top point guards available in free agency and could command a similar or better average annual value than the four-year, $85 million contracts,” Scotto reported.

As for Miami, it’s safe to assume that young boy wonder Tyler Herro is off the table. With Meyers Leonard already gone, and their 2027 second-round draft pick, the Nets may have interest in Kenrick Nunn, but that also seems unlikely.

In order to make a successful trade for Dinwiddie, the Heat and Nets may need to involve a third team that can give Brooklyn a big guy and a high draft pick.

The Heat Also Have Their Eyes Houston Rockets’ Star Victor Oladipo

Miami has been linked to so many free-agent options that it can be hard to keep track of what’s on the table, but the Houston Rockets do not have time on their side when it comes to trading two-time All-Star Victor Oladipo, which may turn out to be a huge bonus for the Heat.

Rumored reports linking the 28-year-old guard to the Heat started circling back in mid-February, and Miami remains one of the top contenders to acquire Oladipo. Because the NBA star’s four-year, $85 million contract expires at the end of the season, it’s in the Rockets’ best interest to trade Oladipo before the deadline.

Oldaipo, who’s averaging 20.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per game, already turned down Houston’s offer of a two-year, $45.2 million maximum contract extension, the highest amount the Rockets could offer the guard before the end of the regular season, according to ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The former second-overall draft pick is looking for a long-term contract, sources told Wojnarowski, and if the Rockets can trade him before the deadline, they will at least get something in return. If they wait until he becomes a free agent, Houston will lose him for nothing during the summer.

