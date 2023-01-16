Former NBA Champ & $73 Million Forward Listed as Potential Heat Trade Targets

With the February 9 NBA Trade Deadline swiftly approaching, pressure continues to build on the Miami Heat to swing a deal to improve their roster. The Heat most recently dropped a January 16 matchup against the Atlanta Hawks and fell to 24-21 on the season, which has them sitting at eighth in the Eastern Conference. That isn’t exactly where they would’ve hoped to be after topping the East in the regular season last year.

There has been no shortage of rumors surrounding Pat Riley and the Heat over the last few months. Some of the most recent speculation comes from Heavy.com‘s “Postin’ Up Podcast” with Adam Taylor and Keith Smith. Smith listed a few potential players that Miami could be look to target before the deadline on the January 14 episode of the pod.

“So I think (they could) get Kyle Kuzma, Bojan Bogdanović, you know…if they can continue to masquerade a little bit as a four that that’s what they need,” Smith said. “They’re Miami so those are the kind of the guys that immediately come to mind for me because that’s that’s really all they need. They don’t even have any more wings. They don’t need any more ball handlers. They could use another big I guess but I think that’s again that’s probably something you get on the buyout market versus sort of trading for unless it’s just very yeah this guy is a toss in there and we’re gonna give them you know 15 minutes a night or whatever behind BAM that’s fine.”

Kuzma has proven to be a quality player for the Wizards this season. He has appeared in 42 of the team’s 44 games and is playing 35.2 minutes. He’s averaging 21.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 3.9 assists on 46.3% shooting from the floor and 33.9% shooting from beyond the three-point arc.

Bogdanović has appeared in 44 of the team’s 47 games and is playing 31.4 minutes. He’s averaging 21.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists on 48.7% shooting from the floor and 41.5% shooting from deep. He’s under contract through 2025 and is set to make $39 million.

Miami Proposal Sends Kyle Lowry to the Lakers in 3-Team Blockbuster

Sure, it’d make sense for the Heat to have some interest in Kuzma. He’d give them some extra size in the starting lineup along with some more shooting. But how would Miami land the former NBA champ?

Well, Heavy.com‘s Jack Simone outlined a three-team deal that would help Miami unload the six-time All-Star and his expensive contract.

The proposed deal involving the Heat, Lakers, and Washington Wizards would look like this:

Lakers receive: Lowry, Will Barton, Duncan Robinson, Taj Gibson

Heat receive: Kyle Kuzma, Monte Morris, Kendrick Nunn

Wizards receive: Russell Westbrook, Nikola Jovic, 2027 1st-Round Pick (Top-5 Protected via LAL), 2029 1st-Round Pick (Top-10 Protected via MIA)

Simone went into detail to explain the benefits of the transaction for the Heat.

“Miami would improve its short-term and long-term outlook. Pairing Kuzma next to Bam Adebayo in the frontcourt would make for a great duo, and the Heat could re-sign him after this year,” Simone wrote. “Morris isn’t quite as good as Lowry, but he’s much cheaper, and this trade would improve Miami’s depth. They would also get to have a nice reunion with Nunn, who played his best basketball with the Heat.”

Dewayne Dedmon, Victor Oladipo Could Be Dealt

January 15 has come and gone, which means that a group of 21 NBA players are all officially eligible to be traded. Both Dewayne Dedmon and Victor Oladipo are amongst those who signed a deal to stay with the same team and either got a 20% raise, signed for more than the minimum, or were resigned using bird-rights or early-bird-rights.

On the season, Dedmon is a team-low -93 over the course of 29 games for the Heat. His 5.9 points and 3.7 rebounds per game aren’t exactly translating to wins. He hasn’t made an appearance since the argument with Erik Spoelstra on January 10 and the team hasn’t really suffered. They’ve lost just one of the four games where he’s been benched.

Unlike Dedmon, Oladipo does have a no-trade-clause in his contract, meaning he’d have to sign off on any deal he’s included in.