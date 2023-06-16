Heat Proposal Trades Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry for 3x All-Star

It’s been a whirlwind of a week for the Miami Heat. They’ve been linked to just about every player that’s been rumored to be available, including Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal. News broke earlier this week that Washington would look to trade Beal, should they decided to blow it up and start a rebuild this summer.

In leu of the news, Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey outlined what a potential trade could look like if Miami was to work out a deal to land the three-time All-Star from the Wizards.

Miami Heat Receive: Bradley Beal and Monte Morris

Washington Wizards Receive: Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry and a 2027 first-round pick

This trade may seem on the cheaper side from a Heat perspective, and that’s because it is. Bailey explained that the no trade clause in Beal’s contract could play a major factor in the return that Washington nets in any trade.

“With Beal essentially controlling the process, this may wind up being largely a cost-cutting move for the Wizards,” Bailey wrote. “If, for example, he says the Miami Heat is the only team he’ll play for, that front office isn’t going to pony up a massive offer for him. If he gives the team a list of suitors for which he’d decline that no-trade clause, there could be a bit of a bidding war.”

From Washington’s perspective, this trade is a decent way to kick off a rebuild. Herro is a solid young player at just 23 years old and is under contract for the next four seasons. Lowry, essentially the complete opposite, old and on the decline, has just one year remaining on his deal, which will open $30 million in cap space for the Wizards next summer.

Heat Expected to Be ‘Prominent Suitors’ for Bradley Beal

Though Bailey’s trade proposal is purely hypothetical, Miami is indeed expected to be in on Beal should he become available this summer.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania labeled them as “prominent suitors,” shortly after the initial news broke on June 14.

“It is unclear whether the Wizards will ultimately decide upon a rebuild or if they find an acceptable trade, but sources said both sides are working amicably to find the path forward, with the 2023 NBA Draft looming on June 22,” Charania wrote. “The sources, who were granted anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter, said the Miami Heat are expected to be prominent suitors for Beal if he reaches the market.”

Kyle Lowry Will Be Important to Any Heat Trade This Summer

Another thing that Bailey hit on the nose in his mock trade was the inclusion of Lowry. Of course, it makes sense on the surface solely because of the money he makes.

However, after a solid playoff run off the bench, Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney believes the 37-year-old may have bumped his trade value a bit.

“His play during the postseason helped resuscitate his trade value. But as old as he is, and considering his inability to stay healthy (he missed five weeks with a sore left knee just before the playoffs), that resuscitation is limited. With Lowry slated to earn $29.6 million next season, he would almost have to be part of any major Miami trade—it would be difficult to bring in, say, Damian Lillard or Bradley Beal without sending out Lowry.”

Lowry appeared in 23 playoff games for the Heat this year, playing about 26 minutes each time. He averaged 9.2 points per game, while shooting 42.5% from the field and 37.5% from the bench. It was a run that he can still contribute in a smaller role as a bench scorer, despite his old age.