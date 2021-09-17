Adjusted 2019 NBA Draft: Cavaliers Take Tyler Herro From Heat

Tyler Herro has long thought to be untouchable within the Miami Heat organization. He was drafted 13th overall in 2019, proving he was worth that lofty pick with a dominant 2020 playoff run.

But Herro, aka Boy Wonder, suffered a down year by his standards last season. He was relegated to the bench and reports indicate he’ll return to that role for the 2021-22 campaign. That’s not necessarily a demotion. The 21-year-old remains a huge part of the franchise’s future as evidenced by the 30.3 minutes per game he averaged in 2021, up from 27.4 minutes in 2020. Herro isn’t going anywhere.

But what if the Heat never had the opportunity to draft him in 2019? Bleacher Report conducted a “2019 NBA Redraft” and reconfigured the entire draft board. In it, Herro goes fifth overall to the Cleveland Cavaliers who took Darius Garland at that spot in real life.

They value Herro’s five-year market value at $66.8 million. Here is what Andy Bailey wrote about the sharpshooter from Kentucky:

Over his two NBA seasons, Herro has averaged 14.3 points, 2.8 assists and 2.0 threes while shooting 37.5 percent from deep. His entire statistical profile is eerily similar to Devin Booker’s first two seasons. Herro has a similarly fluid offensive game. He can hit pull-ups from just about any range, generally doesn’t get sped up by the defense and plays with a confidence that belies his age. He may not develop into a bona fide No. 1 scorer like Booker, but he could very well have an All-Star ceiling.

Bleacher Report’s 2019 re-draft: 1.Zion Williamson

2.Ja Morant

3.RJ Barrett

4.Matisse Thybulle

5.Tyler Herro

6.Darius Garland

7. DeAndre Hunter

8.Talen Horton-Tucker

9.Nickeil Alexander-Walker

10. Cam Johnson

11.Brandon Clarke

12.PJ Washington

13.Rui Hachimura

14. Lu Dort — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 16, 2021

The latest Heat news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Heat newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Heat!

Crazed Tyler Herro Fan Crashes Car

Herro certainly has no shortage of fans in South Beach, some are a little crazier than others. The Heat guard was signing autographs on the side of the road last week when a woman spotted him from across the street. She needed that John Hancock and headed over to meet Herro.

One problem, she forgot to put her car in park. A viral video shows the car crashing into a wall, with her friend still in it. Herro can be heard saying: “Oh no!” Everyone was safe but it’s a cautionary tale to check gears before seeking celebrity autographs.

girl get so excited to see Tyler Herro forgets to put car in park and crashes into the wall, her friend was still in the car. EVERYONES OK THOUGH. @raf_tyler not my video( i’m in it tho ) pic.twitter.com/qdQryvh6Wt — kalliope tsartsalis (@kalliopetsarts5) September 11, 2021

Pat Riley Calls Herro ‘Core Player’

Herro’s name kept popping up in trade rumors last year for James Harden before the one-time MVP was sent to the Brooklyn Nets. That deal never materialized, largely because Heat president Pat Riley wouldn’t include his young star in a trade package. After the season, Riley explained what Herro means to the franchise.

Pat Riley on Tyler Herro: "He's a core player. That's all there is to it… Tyler Herro is a core player for us. Maybe he had a sophomore jinx or whatever." — Manny Navarro (@Manny_Navarro) June 3, 2021

“He’s a core player. That’s all there is to it,” Riley said of Herro in June. “I like the nucleus of our team. We’ve got a great core with Jimmy and Bam. We didn’t make a mistake on those guys. Somewhere, you have to make a decision on the two or three players that you think are you franchise anchors.”

True to his word, Riley exercised the $5.7 million fourth-year option on Herro’s rookie-scale contract for the 2022-23 season. Rest assured, the two sides are working toward a lucrative long-term extension.