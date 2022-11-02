Tyler Herro Speaks Out About Injury he Suffered Against Golden State

The Miami Heat got a rather big and much-needed 116-109 win on Tuesday, November 1, against the Golden State Warriors. It was a balanced game for the Heat, and they were able to get double-digit scoring from five players, including two off the bench in Max Struss and Duncan Robinson had a strong performance, too with 17 points, shooting 5-8 from deep. The bench got major praise from Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra after the game in what he called “very inspirational” play from his second unit.

The Heat’s second unit really stepped up at a time they needed to when newfound Heat starter Tyler Herro went out with a left-eye contusion he suffered midway through the second quarter in a collision with the Warriors’ Moses Moody. Herro needed assistance off the court and was replaced by Struss, who had a strong 24-point performance in his stead.

Tyler Herro Speaks About His Eye Injury

Herro finished the game against the Dubs with two points on only 1-of-6 shooting in 10 minutes of action. He spoke with the media after the game about the eye injury that sidelined him for much of Tuesday’s game.

“Yeah, my eye was like black. I couldn’t see anything,” Herro said. “I really couldn’t see. Like, I couldn’t see out of my eye. It’s as simple as that. But it’s better now. It just took some time. You know, honestly, I probably could have went back in. I was sitting here at my locker watching the game, and in the fourth quarter, I probably could have played. But I just needed a little bit more time for the blurriness and the vision to get back. But I’m good.”

Herro was then asked if he would play in the November 2 game against the Sacramento Kings. “Yeah, as long as, like I want to play, so as long as I can wake up and see, I’m gonna play,” Herro said with sunglasses covering his injured eye.

Erik Spoelstra on the Injury to Tyler Herro

As Herro said, he felt like he could have played in the fourth quarter as he was watching the Heat in the locker room. Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra commented about why he was left out and why we didn’t see Herro push for a return.

“He looked better now than when he was walking off the court,” Spoelstra said after the game of Herro. “That puffed up immediately. He couldn’t see out of that eye. He was using the halftime to see if he could get back out there. And the trainers decided, ‘Let’s not jump the gun this early in the season.’ “

Only 8 games into the season, it was probably the right move to leave him out for the remainder of the game. Not that an eye injury could turn into too much of a lingering injury that would be aggravated with him playing extended minutes, but it gave the opportunity for other players to step up for the Heat. Duncan Robinson was one of those players that got an opportunity against the Warriors, and he used it and finally got to see some shots go in. Gabe Vincent had 8 rebounds and 2 steals for the Heat. It was really a team effort on Tuesday, and Herro being out gave other Heat players a chance to step up, and they did in a big win against the Warriors.