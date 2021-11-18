Video of Heat Guard’s Half-Court ‘Alley Oops’ Basket Goes Viral

The Miami Heat‘s comeback win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night was an incredibly exciting game, but there was one particular moment that got every player on the bench to jump up and cheer.

Late in the third quarter, guard Tyler Herro meant to lob a pass to teammate Jimmy Butler who was waiting at the rim to push the ball in the basket. However, Herro overshot the pass and instead accidentally scored the most insane basket. It was dubbed an “alley-oops!”

HOW?!? Tyler Herro meant to pass it, but it went in … from HALF COURT 😅 pic.twitter.com/J4FEMYp0M6 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 18, 2021

Afterward, the camera pans to six-time All-Star Kyle Lowry, who was out taking a veteran’s rest day, looking absolutely stunned, holding up both hands over his head signaling threes.

Herro, who’s an absolute fire thus far this season, scored 19 points with five assists and three rebounds Wednesday night, but that half-court basket, per Lowry’s suggestion, should’ve been worth six points!

Tyler Herro just hit a three from beyond half court…but it was supposed to be a pass 😂@MiamiHEAT | #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/nZpuN9w7TJ — Bally Sports Sun: HEAT (@BallyHEAT) November 18, 2021

During the postgame conference, Butler commented on the jaw-dropping accidental basket. “That’s why Tyler is a shooting guard, the five-time All-Star joked. “Because the pass he sent to me was terrible. But the kid is a bucket getter.”

"𝘼𝙣𝙮 𝙩𝙞𝙢𝙚 𝙬𝙚'𝙧𝙚 𝙤𝙣 𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙝𝙤𝙢𝙚 𝙘𝙤𝙪𝙧𝙩, 𝙬𝙚 𝙬𝙖𝙣𝙣𝙖 𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙩𝙚𝙘𝙩 𝙞𝙩" Tyler Herro exploded for 17 second-half points in the Heat's win over New Orleans!@MiamiHEAT | #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/wzQ2IVrvd8 — Bally Sports Sun: HEAT (@BallyHEAT) November 18, 2021

Following a super unproductive first half, Herro missed his first six shots, he shined in the third and fourth quarter, which shouldn’t come as a huge surprise to anyone. Thus far this season, the 21-year-old boy wonder is averaging 21.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

As for what inspired the turnaround? “Any time we’re on our home court we wanna protect it,” Herro said.

Butler Score 31 Points Against the New Orleans Pelicans

After missing three games due to an ankle injury, Butler returned in ultimate fashion during the Heat’s home game at the FTX Arena. He scored 31 points with 10 rebounds, and 10 assists, helping the team get over their 15 point deficit and finish the game 113- 98 victory.

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said of Butler’s performance after the game,”He’s just in really great shape,” Miami Herald’s Anthony Chiang tweeted, noting that the offseason really benefited Butler.

Heat’s Bench Delivered on Wednesday Night, Even Udonis Haslem Got Minutes

While Herro and Butler led the pack, the Heat’s deep roster proved themselves as worthy backups against the Pelicans. Miami was shorthanded on Wednesday night, playing without starting point guard Lowry, and center Bam Adebayo (bruised knee).

Max Strus scored 15 points with three rebounds, P.J. Tucker scored 13 points with four rebounds, Gabe Vincent put up 13 points, and Caleb Martin score 12 points with six rebounds, and three assists.

Even more surprising, Spoelstra threw in Udonis Haslem, who’s already played more this season than he did all of last year.

𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘆 𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗱𝘆 𝘀𝗼 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗱𝗼𝗻'𝘁 𝗵𝗮𝘃𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗴𝗲𝘁 𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗱𝘆 😤@ThisIsUD discusses his impact minutes in tonight's win over the Pelicans with @KristenHewitt!@MiamiHEAT | #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/lHCiMOqtvS — Bally Sports Sun: HEAT (@BallyHEAT) November 18, 2021

When Spoelstra was asked why he sent Haslem in when the team needed a lift, “I don’t trust anyone more than UD. Why not?” per Sun Sentinel’s Ira Winderman.

The Heat have another home at the FTX Arena on Thursday night. They will take on the Washington Wizards at 7:30 p.m. ET.

