Miami Heat Guard Is a ‘Sticking Point’ in Kyle Lowry Trade: Report

With only 24 hours left before the NBA trade deadline, the clock is ticking for the Miami Heat to make a move that can help propel them into having a successful playoff run this season.

While numerous reports have linked Raptors’ star Kyle Lowry to the Heat, trade talks might’ve hit a roadblock if Toronto insists on Miami sending over Tyler Herro in a deal. According to Michael Grange, the Raptors really want the 21-year-old guard and would prefer Herro over the Heat’s sharpshooter Duncan Robinson.

“The sticking point in a Lowry-to-Miami scenario is Tyler Herro,” Grange tweeted. “Miami is ok to give up 26yo Robinson, a pending RFA who might be pricy to sign; Raptors prefer 21yo Herro who is on 2nd year of rookie deal.”

There’s a lot of pressure on Miami to make a move as the Heat are on a current four-game losing streak, and can’t seem to shoot. AP’s Tim Reynold during the first quarter of the Heat’s 110-100 loss to the Phoenix Suns on March 23, “Suns 25-20 after one. 13 quarters: 40% shooting, 24.8% on 3’s. Ick.”

Toronto continues to push for Tyler Herro in proposed Lowry deal, it was reiterated to me today. As we've noted, hard to justify that for player turning 35 Thursday, albeit it a very good one — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) March 24, 2021

It’s still hard to imagine the Heat will trade away the 6-foot-5 young boy wonder, who’s averaging 15 points with 5.4 rebounds so far this season, for Lowry, who will turn 35 on Thursday.

The Heat are Pursuing Lowry ‘Harder Than Anyone’

After obtaining Oklahoma City Thunder’s Trevor Ariza, the Heat have been linked to trade deals for Houston Rockets’ Victor Oladipo and made an offer for Brooklyn Nets’ Spencer Dinwiddie, but according to The Ringer‘report, Lowry is who they really want.

On Sunday, Kevin O’Conner reported that “the Heat are pursuing a deal for Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry harder than anyone.” While the Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers have also shown interest, Lowry prefers taking his talents to South Beach because he’s best friends with Heat All-Star Jimmy Butler.

“Lowry, who turns 35 on trade deadline day, is a dynamic pick-and-roll playmaker and a knockdown shooter off the ball,” O’Connor said. “Lowry’s fit with Bam Adebayo would be perfect: They could hook up for pick-and-rolls or Lowry could be utilized as a weapon in Bam’s handoff actions.”

Robinson Is a ‘Reasonable Centerpiece of a Trade Package’ Between the Heat & Raptors

If Herro is off the table, the franchise does have a few other trade deals they can offer Toronto for Lowry. Robinson, 26, makes sense as the centerpiece of Miami’s offer which would also include Andre Iguodala and Kelly Olynyk.

What the Heat can’t offer are any upcoming first-round draft picks. They don’t have any until 2025.

Money wise, “Since Lowry makes $30 million, the Heat would need to give about $24 million in total salary. Goran Dragic, who makes $18 million and has a team option for next season, would likely need to be included (or Kelly Olynyk, who makes $12.6 million),” O’Connor reported. “If draft pick compensation were required, the Heat can trade only first-round picks in 2025 and 2027 if the protections on the 2023 pick owed to the Thunder are lifted in a separate deal.”

However, it’s highly unlikely the Heat will offer up Dragic since his contract gives him the final say on any trade deal, nor would five-time All-Star Jimmy Butler want his best friend to leave Miami.

“Robinson is a reasonable centerpiece of a trade package, especially considering he’ll be a restricted free agent this offseason,” O’Connor added.

