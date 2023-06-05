Heat’s Tyler Herro Opens Up About Possible NBA Finals Return

As the NBA Finals are knotted at one game apiece, the Miami Heat head home hoping to take control of the series with a possible Tyler Herro return looming. The 23-year-old guard has missed all of Miami’s playoff games except for the opener, where he broke his right hand diving for a loose ball.

ESPN’s Ros Gold-Onwude spoke with Herro about his recovery process. He gave her an update sharing that he’s still experiencing swelling and soreness in his hand when shooting.

“I spoke with Tyler Herro ahead his Game 2 pregame routine and he told me he experiences both soreness and swelling in the right hand after shooting and he can feel the soreness when he’s making a ‘follow through’ shooting motion,” Gold-Onwude reported in a tweet. “He also shared his consideration of not wanting to come back and mess up the rhythm of the team. While there was hope he’d return for Game 2 as he’s participating in all aspects of team practice, he’s making sure the time is right for his return to the court.”

Herro doesn’t seem to be on track for a return in Wednesday’s Game 3, which was reportedly the target heading into the series.

Miami’s No. 14 would provide the team with an extra scoring punch, if he was to take the floor in the NBA Finals. Herro averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game while shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from deep in 67 appearances for the Heat this season.

Heat’s Tyler Herro Cleared for Non-Contact Work

Herro’s been able to work on sharpening his basketball skills for about two weeks.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel’s Ira Winderman first reported that Herro was cleared to resume non-contact on-court work back on May 23.

“Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro, out since the first half of the Heat’s first playoff game with a broken hand, has been cleared to resume non-contact court work,” Winderman reported. “While it means Herro again can work with his dominant, shooting hand, it merely is the start of the process of moving toward possible game action.”

Tyler Herro Could Be Used in Trade to Bring Star to Heat

The Heat’s playoff success as Herro has looked on in ridiculous outfits from the bench, could wind up opening the door for the front office to include him in a potential trade.

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley made the pitch for Miami to shop Herro around, during a recent article.

“If Miami is no longer convinced he’s a key part of this core, one would assume it would be eager to get this money off the books. If it is, the trade market should welcome him with open arms,” Buckley wrote about Herro.

He didn’t include any specific names, but Buckley pointed out why middling teams could be enticed by the young guard’s potential.

“This may be nowhere near Herro’s peak. He is 23 years old, and this was his first season as a full-time starter. He also splits touches with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. Give Herro more time to grow and more on-ball opportunities, and his stat sheet might explode,” Buckley noted, adding that there are teams that may be willing to send a star player in to the Heat in exchange for the chance to see what Herro could grow into.