Miami Heat Guard’s New Haircut Draws Surprising Reaction on Twitter

Miami Heat are on a hot streak after beating the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night and the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon and a big part of those wins can be credited to the return of Tyler Herro.

After the 21-year-old guard missed six straight games due to a foot injury, his return to the court received attention, not just for his explosive display of talent, as he scored 27 points in 29 minutes of play against the Timberwolves, but the debut of his new haircut.

At first, the “Boy Wonder” was slammed on Twitter. Users online compared his new look to that of Lloyd Christmas, Jim Carrey’s character in the hit comedy film, Dumb & Dumber, Gomez from The Addams Family, and Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden. One woman straight up tweeted it was “the worst haircut I’ve ever seen.”

Live look at Tyler Herro getting this haircut. https://t.co/BIrUatNH8S pic.twitter.com/fs3s81VSwC — Filip (@The_AngrySerb) May 8, 2021

While it may not be everyone’s favorite new look, Heat fans are now calling for Herro to keep it forever. One person tweeted, “Tyler Herro got that stupid haircut and turned into a whole new player.”

Tyler Herro might need to keep this haircut forever — Naveen Ganglani (@naveenganglani) May 9, 2021

Tyler Herro new haircut got him playing like MJ pic.twitter.com/WxlBcw8UAv — Toheed Ahmed (@_toheed_a) May 9, 2021

TYLER HERRO dropped 27 PTS (10/13 FG) in 29 MINS with his new haircut 🔥pic.twitter.com/uKmuz7SF3M — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) May 8, 2021

One fan tweeted, “Tyler Herro plays better the worse his haircut gets, this is why he needs his barber to give him the clyde drexler.”

What was Clyde Drexler thinking with this hairline tho pic.twitter.com/b8GUAvSXYJ — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) May 4, 2020

Despite being a possible good luck charm, some fans called for Herro’s stylist to be fired. One woman tweeted, Whoever gave Tyler Herro that haircut needs to go to jail,” while another person blamed his inner circle tweeting, “Tyler Herro needs new friends if they couldn’t tell him that haircut wasn’t it.”

Herro continued to give a solid performance on Sunday. On May 9, Herro scored 12 points in just 17 minutes of play.

Bleacher Report Named Herro As One of the ‘NBA Youngsters Who Could Be Traded for a Star This Offseason’



On May 6, Bleacher Report named the Kentucky alum as one of the top “NBA Youngsters Who Could Be Traded for a Star This Offseason,” and amid Herro’s sophomore slump, along with the ticking clock on All-Star Jimmy Butler’s prime, such a move is no longer out of the question.

Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes wrote that “under normal circumstances,” the 6-foot-5 guard, who has shown spurts of explosive talent, would not be made available. But the Heat have “good reason to chase instant gratification, and even more importantly, they don’t have better paths toward improvement.”

Herro “has undeniable talent,” Hughes reported. “But it’s difficult to understand any theory of him as a star . He can get his own buckets and create difficult jumpers, but he’s point-guard-sized without a point guard’s team-first mentality. His defense is substandard at any position. Taken together, those characteristics describe a sixth man.”

While the Heat weren’t willing to give up Herro for Kyle Lowry, if Bradley Beal decides to leave Washington, Herro would likely be the centerpiece of a deal. However, if Herro steps it up during the postseason once more, it will be all the more difficult for Miami to part with their budding star.

