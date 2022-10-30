Udonis Haslem Claps Back at Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett in Viral Social Media Post

On the newest episode of the ‘Ticket & The Truth’ podcast, former Boston Celtics stars Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett had some strong words for where they feel the Miami Heat stand this season and what may be holding them back. Pierce criticized the team’s second stars and called Bam Adebayo inconsistent, while Garnett questioned the identity of the current Heat squad.

“What’s Miami’s identity?” asked Garnett. “That’s the first thing I ask myself. They used to be known as a defensive team that can score the ball. Now, they done turned into a 3-point shooting team with a bunch of ball movement. I’m still trying to figure out who they are. They don’t really have no identity.

“Like you said, Jimmy Butler, like you say that to say, ‘So what? I’m supposed to wait 82 games to see if Jimmy Butler gonna give me something like some 36s, some 40s, some 45s?’ He doesn’t even look like he has that type of energy to do some s— like that.”

Udonis Haslem Claps Back at Celtics Stars

The bearer of Heat Culture and twenty-year veteran Udonis Haslem caught wind of the comments made by Pierce and Garnett and shared a screenshot of the article on Heat Nation onto his Instagram story with a message of his own.

“No matter what you say, it won’t change that ass whooping y’all took back in the day!!! I know a lot about windows closing cause we slammed y’all shit and locked y’all suckas out forever ever!!! #L7 #sixgamesinyallalreadyhating” Haslem posted on his Instagram Story.

Haslem referenced when the Heat effectively ended the Celtics’ big three era by eliminating them from the playoffs in two straight seasons in the 2010-2011 NBA season as well as the 2011-12 season before acquiring Ray Allen from the Celtics in the offseason of 2012. Which helps explain the rivalry between the two teams.

People on Twitter took note on Haslem’s statement and that it is moves like that and enforcing Heat Culture that make it important for the Heat to save a roster spot for the veteran.

Real reason why UD gets extended every season https://t.co/aC36YEeq9h — Travonne Edwards (travonne.eth) (@Travonne) October 30, 2022

Past Comments About the Boston Celtics From Haslem

This isn’t the first time that Haslem has sounded off about the Celtics in comments. He had a viral response when defending Heat guard and former Celtic guard Ray Allen for his decision to sign with Miami during the peak of the Celtics-Heat rivalry.

In an interview on the Joe Rose Show, Haslem defended his former teammate:

“I mean, they got to let that go. I think when you get to a point where you’re a free agent, you have the opportunity to make the best decision for you. Quality of life: Boston, Miami? Ahh, you guys can figure that one out. … I mean, and I understand, because at that time it was somewhat of a rivalry between us and Boston. But even when they had Ray we beat ’em. So it wasn’t like Ray came and helped us get over the edge.”

Allen’s decision to join the Heat paid off as he won an NBA title with the team in 2013, and he hit one of the most iconic shots in NBA Finals history against the San Antonio Spurs in game 6, helping the Heat on their way to their second straight title.