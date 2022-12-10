Victor Oladipo was ‘99% Close’ to Leaving the Miami Heat This Summer Insider Reveals

On July 7, 2022, the Miami Heat and Victor Oladipo agreed to a two-year $18 million deal to bring the guard back to Miami. The deal has a player option available for Oladipo should he choose to opt-out after year one of the new contract. However, the Heat were apparently very close to losing Oladipo this year in free agency, according to Bally Sports NBA Insider Brandon’ Scoop B’ Robinson, who shared on Twitter on December 8 that Oladipo was “99% close to signing with the Washington Wizards this past offseason.

“Miami Heat. Victor Oladipo almost became a member of the Washington Wizards this past offseason. Native of PG county, Maryland, I’m told that the deal was about 99% done, and in the 25th hour the Washington Wizards withdrew their offer,” Robinson shared on Bally Sports and via his Twitter account. “Very interesting. Oladipo ultimately ended up signing or re-signing with the Miami Heat this summer and is looking to be back in the fold soon.”

Victor Oladipo Continues to Deal with Injuries

Oladipo made his return from injury last season on March 7, 2022, with the Heat after undergoing season-ending surgery in May of 2021. This season, Oladipo has battled a nagging knee injury that kept him out until making his season debut on December 6, 2022. The injuries slowed what the guard has declared to be his “revenge tour” in this NBA season.

“It’s something I came up with just because I feel like the last couple years have been really tough for me and I’ve obviously gone through a lot individually,” Oladipo, 30, said of his Revenge Tour in a conversation with Vince Carter. “And my team and my family have gone through a lot with me collectively.”

It took a lot for Oladipo to battle back from injury, and he credited the grind for helping him do so in his conversation with Carter.

“When I say revenge, I’m talking about God’s revenge,” Oladipo shared. “They messed up my surgery, I sat back. I tore my quad, I sat back. But now it’s my time to rise. I truly believe that. So that’s the revenge tour. That’s what it’s all about. It’s one day at a time. It’s a constant grind every day. That’s what I’m focused on doing.”

Oladipo Hopes to Return to All-Star Level

Prior to the season, Oladipo predicted he could get back to his All-Star level of play on an appearance on Vince Carter’s, The VC Show.

“That I’m one of the best players in the world, period,” Oladipo said. “I think that my injury has kind of built a misconception of who I am as a player. Obviously, it’s tough. A lot of athletes deal with injuries, but a lot of athletes come back and do very well from injury and have great careers, even better than before.”

Oladipo is a two-time NBA All-Star but in the interview with Carter suggested the greatest NBA years of his career could be ahead of him.

“So why can’t that be me? Why can’t I come back from this injury and what I’ve been through and have an even greater career than I thought I could have prior to it? Why can’t I? I don’t see any reason why I can’t. So I truly believe that I can,” Oladipo said.

How Oladipo fairs in his return for the remainder of the season has yet to be seen. The Heat certainly hopes he can play somewhere near his All-Star self but are likely also happy to have the depth that he brings back to their lineup.