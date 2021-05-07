Miami Heat All-Star Raises Eyebrows With New $8 Million Purchase

While it remains a mystery as to whether or not Victor Oladipo will return to play with the Miami Heat this season, it also remains unknown if the two-time All-Star will even remain with the franchise next year.

Despite these unsettling uncertainties, Oladipo raised some eyebrows after putting down some very expensive roots in Miami, purchasing a $7.8 million home on Hibiscus Drive, as reported by The Real Deal.

Oladipo, who recently celebrated his 29th birthday, set a record with the 6,900 square-foot, seven-bedroom, seven-and-a-half bathroom home, as it’s the most expensive non-waterfront home to be purchased in Miami Beach. The new digs feature a pool, pool house, two master suites, and three en-suite bedrooms.

It’s a wonder where Oladipo found the confidence to purchase himself a permanent home in Miami, as hasn’t been able to play with the Heat since April 8, nor has he traveled with the team since Miami first acquired him in a trade with the Houston Rockets on March 25.

After nearly a month of radio silence on Oladipo’s return timetable, Heat’s head coach Erik Spoelstra finally gave an update on the guard’s injury. “I can say he is making progress,” Spoelstra said on April 30. While it’s not much of an update, it’s a positive one. While Miami remains tight-lipped on Oladipo’s probability of getting back in the game for the team’s playoff run, other NBA analysts have spoken out.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said expects Oladipo to return this season, a projection supported by Five Reasons Sports Network‘s positive update regarding his injury. The outlet tweeted on April 18, “No new injury showed up on MRI. tied to old quad injury. It’s up to him, depending on pain tolerance and precautions.”

Does putting down permanent roots in Miami mean that Spoelstra privately confided in Oladipo that he’s going to be resigned? Or maybe, no conversation about his contract has been discussed. Oladipo might’ve just found his Miami Beach dream home and doesn’t mind using it as his off-season abode even if the Heat don’t keep him.

Former Heat Forward Meyers Leonard Purchased an $8 Million Miami Home & Got Traded a Month Later

Back in February, Meyers Leonard also purchased an $8 million Miami home after suffering a season-ending shoulder injury, and before firmly knowing whether or not the Heat would renew his contract.

In hindsight, this was perhaps not Leonard’s best move. After Leonard was fined for blurting out a Jewish slur while playing a video game, Miami traded him away to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Trevor Ariza and a 2027 second-round pick. A few days later, he was waved by the Thunder.

Bleacher Report Predicts Oladipo Will Land in Boston

Because Oladipo is too injury-prone to be a dependable starter, it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if he’s no longer in South Beach come next season.

Bleacher Report predicts that Oladipo might land with the Boston Celtics next season. While Oladipo has expressed his desire to stay in Miami for years to come, after suffering a non-contact injury last month, his dream of obtaining a max contract offer this summer was dashed.

“Buying low on Oladipo, putting him in Brad Stevens’ system and helping him play to his strengths might be just the low-risk, high-reward gamble the Celtics need to recharge their hopes of future contention,” Bleacher Report’s Mandela Namaste wrote.

There’s also a chance Miami keeps Oladipo next season, as they can retain for cheap. Before taking an awkward fall, Oladipo put on a great performance. He scored 18 points, with 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals, and a blocked shot.

