Heat Could Part Ways With 2-Time All-Star in ‘Logical’ Deadline Move

After the Miami Heat dropped their January 8 game against the Brooklyn Nets 102-101, they’re looking to get themselves back into the win column as they host the Oklahoma City Thunder. The loss brought Miami’s record to 21-20, which has the team sitting at eighth place in the Eastern Conference. Last season, the Heat had much more success. They finished in first place and took the Boston Celtics to seven games in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The regression can be heavily attributed to injuries. Miami has had Jimmy Butler, Gabe Vincent, and Victor Oladipo all miss at least 10 games with various issues. Despite the injuries, the lackluster first half of the season has Heat fans looking for the team to make some sort of trade to improve their roster ahead of the February 9 NBA Trade Deadline.

On the January 5 edition of the HoopsHype Podcast, hosts Michael Scotto and Yossi Gozlan both agreed that the Heat are a team to keep an eye on over the next month or so.

“Miami is a team rival executives are keeping an eye on to make a move given the team’s underwhelming start to the season,” Scotto explained.

Gozlan echoed his cohost’s hypothesis, saying, “If there’s a team that I feel pretty good about doing something at the trade deadline, I think it’s the Heat, especially because a lot of things open up for them starting Jan. 15.”

The two took a deeper dive and discussed the two most likely Heat players to be traded.

“The team never replaced the loss of PJ Tucker but has tradeable contracts in Victor Oladipo and Dewayne Dedmon they can include in trade talks,” Scotto said.

According to Gozlan, Oladipo a logical candidate to be shipped away from South Beach.

“Oladipo is a logical trade candidate…He’s still working towards getting back to form, so any trade would have to put him in a good situation,” he explained.

While the two didn’t highlight any specific trade targets for Miami, they did agree that Dedmon is a prime candidate to be dealt. Gozlan cited the big man’s $4.7 million salary as reason for his potential departure because he’d be a guy that the Heat could use to match salary in a larger deal.

Proposed Heat Trade Would Swap Tyler Herro with 2-Time All-Star

On the same podcast, the two mentioned Tyler Herro as a trade chip in a less likely scenario. While listing possible landing spots for disgruntled Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine, they touched on South Beach.

“Miami’s best trade asset to dangle is Tyler Herro in a theoretical trade package,” Scotto said. “Overall, however, Chicago hasn’t shown a willingness to be a seller yet, with about a month until the trade deadline, while currently on the edge of competing for a back-end Play In spot.”

Other teams mentioned as potential suitors for LaVine were the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, and Dallas Mavericks.

Heat center Bam Adebayo’s Injury Revealed

During the tough loss to the Nets, Heat center Bam Adebayo was had been playing with an injured hand throughout the second half, according to Head Coach Erik Spoelstra.

During a media scrum, the 25-year-old was asked about his right hand, which he had in a wrap while in the locker room. He downplayed the possibility of any sort of extended absence, but said that the pain was “excruciating.”

Bam Adebayo answers several questions about his right hand. Says he's not worried about an extended absence, but described the pain as "excruciating." Tbd on how much time he may have to miss, but it's mostly about the pain tolerance now. pic.twitter.com/Wnn97ij86I — Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) January 9, 2023

The results of an MRI on Adebayo’s hand came back negative on January 9. He is listed as questionable with a right wrist contusion ahead of the game against the Thunder.