Heat Star’s Status Update: ‘The Scary Thing’ About Victor Oladipo’s Return

Nearly a year has passed since Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo played in an NBA game, but his prodigal return is finally here. On Sunday, March 6, the Heat officially upgraded the two-time All-Star’s status to “questionable” which means he’s set to make his debut on Monday night when Miami takes on his former team, the Houston Rockets.

While there’s a chance his debut gets pushed, Sun Sentinel’s Ira Winderman tweeted, “Never has a ‘questionable’ player been so certain of playing.”

The latest Heat news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Heat newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Heat!

Oladipo first joined the Heat on March 25 in a trade deal that involved Miami sending Avery Bradley, Kelly Olynyk, and a 2022 draft pick to the Rockets in exchange for the Indiana alum. However, he only appeared in four games with the Heat before going down with a non-contact injury on April 8, 2021.

The 29-year-old underwent surgery on his right quadriceps tendon in May and re-signed with the Heat on a veteran’s minimum contract in August. He has yet to play during the 2022 NBA season. So, what do Oladipo’s teammates think about his return?

“I feel there’s unfinished business here. I don’t know what our team would have done with a healthy version of me because I wasn’t given that opportunity; I was dealt a bad hand.” – Victor Oladipo

(Via the Miami Herald) pic.twitter.com/GfkwuErmOh — Heat Nation (@HeatNationCom) March 6, 2022

“He looks great,” forward Caleb Martin said. “He’s going to add a huge boost to us. Adding a player of his caliber to our team is always going to be a positive. He’s too good. He’s going to find his way. We’re all going to adjust to him and figure out how we look with him in it.

“He will find his way. We will adjust to him. He can’t do anything but make us a lot better. That’s the scary thing about it.”

Jimmy Butler also said, “He looks great. He’s been working for a long time, countless amounts of hours in rehab in the gym, in the weight room. And I’m excited for him to get back.”

Spoelstra Says Oladipo ‘Has Kept His Positive Spirit’

“I want to have one of the best comeback stories ever.” – Victor Oladipo 😤😤😤 pic.twitter.com/LHeLmyfSiF — Heat Nation (@HeatNationCom) March 7, 2022

While being sidelined is tough for any athlete, Miami Heat’s head coach Erik Spoelstra said Oladipo’s strength and spirit shined through over the past year.

“It shows you he has great fortitude,” Spoelstra said. “That, probably, when you talk about mental health, that is the most challenging thing for an athlete. You don’t always feel like you’re a part of it. You have doubts. You don’t know what it’s going to look like on the other side, when you get healthy. You’re not sure if all the work is mattering.

“That’s a tough place for an athlete. I’ve admired how Vic has kept his positive spirit; I love that quality about him. He always has a smile on his face.”

Where Does Oladipo Fit in the Lineup?

Now, that Oladipo’s return date is established, where he fits in on a team that’s firing on all cylinders is a much more complicated question to answer. The Heat (43-22) currently sit in first place in the Eastern Conference, and a lot will depend on how he plays following his debut.

Winderman offered up the following assessment:

Oladipo’s role could come down to the numbers game with a bench that has kept the Heat afloat under often dire situations this season. Tyler Herro and Dewayne Dedmon (because of the need of a second big man) are the seeming locks at the top of the reserve rotation. There does not appear to be a path to a starting role unless Spoelstra is willing to sacrifice the spacing provided by Duncan Robinson. So Oladipo over Gabe Vincent is a possibility, but that could come down to showing an ability play alongside Herro, who possesses a similar skill set as Oladipo. Even then, Herro figures to stand as the dominant ballhandler of the two.

Over 33 games for Indiana, Houston, and the Heat last season, Oladipo averaged 19.8 points per game while shooting 40.8% from the field and 32.6% from beyond the arc.

As of Sunday night, only three players have been ruled out for Monday night’s matchup, Kyle Lowry (personal reasons), Javonte Smart (G League), and Markieff Morris, the latter of whom hasn’t played since getting injured in an altercation with Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic on November 8.

READ NEXT: Twitter Rips Apart Heat’s Jimmy Butler After Painfully Bad Game