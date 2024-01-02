Michigan Football Under Fire After Connor Stalions Spotted vs. Alabama

The last person the Michigan Wolverines wanted to see as the team took on the Alabama Crimson Tide is likely Connor Stalions. Yet, it looks like the former Michigan staffer was spotted in the Rose Bowl stands.

Former Michigan star pass rusher Chase Winovich posted several videos of Stalions at the Michigan-Alabama game to his Instagram Story. Winovich also tagged Stalions, who has his Instagram turned private.

“Connor what are you thinking, bro?” Winovich says to Stalions in the pre-game video posted by the former NFL defender.

“It’s time,” Stalions says in response.

Unfortunately, there is not much Michigan can do to prevent Stalions from buying a ticket to games. Yet, it is not the best look for Stalions to be seated just a few rows from the field.

Here is a look at the photo that has the college football world buzzing.



I can confirm that Connor Stalions was indeed at the Rose Bowl, per multiple sources. Former Michigan LB Chase Winovich posted this on his IG story yesterday as well: pic.twitter.com/Sx2T7LI3FJ — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) January 2, 2024

Former Michigan Football Staffer Connor Stalions Resigned on November 3 Amid the Sign Stealing Controversy

Play

ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reports Stalions officially joined the Michigan staff in 2022 but had been around the program for several years. Stalions had initially been suspended by Michigan on October 20 pending the investigation. Michigan revealed on November 3, 2022 that Stalions had resigned from his position.

“According to ESPN sources, Stalions purchased tickets to more than 35 games at 17 stadiums around the country involving Michigan opponents in the Big Ten and potential College Football Playoff opponents,” Ritenberg wrote in a November 3 article titled, “Michigan football analyst Connor Stalions resigns amid investigation.” “A former Division III player and coach told ESPN’s Dan Murphy that Stalions had paid him several hundred dollars to attend three Big Ten games involving future Michigan opponents and record their sidelines on his smartphone.”

Michigan continues to emphasize the team’s desire to move on from the sign stealing scandal. Yet, Stalions’ presence at the semifinal matchup is only going to fuel Michigan’s critics as the team prepares for Washington.

Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh Claims to Be ‘Muzzled’ Against Talking About Sign Stealing Investigation

Conor Stalions was at the Rose Bowl 👀 pic.twitter.com/EBa3Lthrkc — Mercury (@CollegeSportsCo) January 2, 2024

Heading into the team’s matchup against Bama, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh referred to himself as being “muzzled” from discussing the scandal. Harbaugh’s brief comments indicates his frustration with how the team’s season has been portrayed.

The Big Ten’s own investigation resulted in a three-game suspension for Harbaugh. This marked Harbaugh’s second suspension of the 2023 season.

“It just started a little bit earlier than that [the first suspension],” Harbaugh explained in a January 1 interview with ESPN’s Marty Smith. “People were questioning just how good our team was. ‘They got a weak schedule and everything. Sign stealing, you know, that’s why they were good.’ They were questioning these savage warriors.”

“… Yeah, I would love to talk about that [sign stealing investigation],” Harbaugh adds. “Unfortunately, as part of that I’m not allowed to. [I’m] muzzled when it comes to that, but I was very clear on the day that it came out in a statement exactly where I stood on that.”

Heavy Sports’ computer projections powered by Quarter4 has Michigan favored by 6.5 points versus Washington. The Wolverines are given a 69% chance to win the national title in these projections.