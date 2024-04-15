Is There a Path Back for Denard Robinson

Is there a path back to Michigan for Denard Robinson? This will be Sherrone Moore’s first real test as the new head coach of the Michigan Wolverines.

Early on April 15, 2024, Denard Robinson, the beloved former Michigan quarterback and current Michigan Wolverines assistant director of player personnel, was arrested for drunk driving. Robinson, 33, allegedly crashed his car. There were no reported injuries.

A Test of Leadership for Sherrone Moore

As quarterback, Denard “Shoelace” Robinson helped resurrect a moribund Michigan Wolverines football team — and nearly saved Rich Rodriguez’s career. That will not be enough to retain him in his current position.

Last month, on March 15, Michigan defensive line coach Greg Scruggs was arrested for drunk driving. Coach Moore initially said Scruggs made an “unfortunate mistake” but then suspended him indefinitely. Soon after, Scruggs resigned. Coach Moore replaced Scruggs with Lou Esposito. How will Moore respond to the news that Denard Robinson, so much loved by Michigan fans, has made an even more serious “mistake”?

Denard Robinson’s name recognition and fan appeal are not the only differences in this case. Unlike with coach Scruggs, head coach Sherrone Moore did not have a prior personal relationship with Denard. Robinson was brought on board directly by former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh in February 2022. Coach Moore retained Robinson during his recent coaching shake-up.

In addition, Denard is not — and was not — a coach. His role as assistant director of player personnel was more pesonal relationship oriented. Nonetheless, Denard regularly interacted with players, parents, and the community. Coach Moore has no choice but to relieve Robinson of his duties, if not via an “indefinite suspension” then certainly something close. More likely, he will directly ask for Robinson to resign.

A Path Back for Denard Robinson

Can Denard return — in a paid, professional role — to the University of Michigan?

Denard Robinson — in the pre-NIL era — graced the cover of EA Sports’ NCAA Football 2014. Denard’s electrifying play was a regular highlight reel. So much, so, that when President Obama visited the University of Michigan in 2012, he made a personal shoutout to Denard. “Denard Robinson is in the house!”

Play

Denard Robinson still holds the NCAA record for most rushing yards by a quarterback, with 4,459 yards. After graduating, Robinson was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2013, where he spent four seasons there as a running back. He later spent two years with the Jaguars front office, mostly as a college scout. But in July, 2016, during the off-season, Denard Robinson was cited for driving his car into a residential pond. Denard and his passenger were both found asleep in the car. Police determined he was not impaired when they arrived, and so no OWI charges were filed.

This is not easy to write.

Fans are forgiving, especially for their team’s legends. And Denard Robinson is a Michigan legend. And no doubt, there is immense pressure on the staff of a team that just won the national championship — with fans already demanding a repeat. But Denard’s role, so close to the players and parents, is a highly visible one. Plus, unlike most stadiums, Michigan Stadium still does not allow alcohol to be brought into the stadium, nor do they sell alcohol at the stadium.

Is there a path back? Would returning to Michigan be in Denard’s best interest, long term? As of this writing, April 15, 2024, Denard’s bio on the Michigan Athletics staff directory is blank.