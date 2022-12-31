J.J. McCarthy’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy is the son of Megan McCarthy and Jim McCarthy. McCarthy grew up with his two siblings in La Grange Park, Illinois. His family has been by his side as he rose to the starting role at the University of Michigan in 2022.

McCarthy, who played high school football at Nazareth Academy in Illinois and at the IMG Academy in Florida before coming to Michigan, will lead the Wolverines in their College Football Playoff Semi-Final game against TCU in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday, December 31, 2022. McCarthy’s girlfriend, Katya Kuropas, whom he has been dating since high school, has also been cheering him on.

Born Jonathan James McCarthy, he has always been called J.J. by his family and parents, according to the Chicago Tribune. His father told the newspaper in 2019, “From 2 to 7, he was a maniac. He was thick when younger, like a bowling ball. He’d throw balls through mirrors by mistake, break lamps. He was a sweet kid but would always test the waters. At school he was antsy. The teachers reeled him in, God bless them.”

Here’s what you need to know about J.J. McCarthy’s family:

1. J.J. McCarthy’s Dad, Who Also Played Football, Runs a Printing Logistics Management Company

J.J. McCarthy’s father, Jim McCarthy, played high school football at Riverside-Brookfield High School in Illinois, where he was a star running back, according to the Riverside-Brookfield Landmark. He also played football and baseball at Lake Park College, according to the newspaper, which was profiling his volunteer work as a youth football coach.

According to his LinkedIn profile, McCarthy is the president of J.E. McCarthy and Associates, a company he has run since 1999. “I focus on Printing Logistics Management for printers and advertising companies. Co-Pal, Co-Mail, and total logistics management all under one roof,” he wrote on LinkedIn.

McCarthy has been a leader of fundraisers for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation for Children with Cancer in La Grange, according to the Chicago Tribune. He told the newspaper in 2015, “It’s just been an inspiration to be involved. We’ve had great volunteers and great kids all doing it for the right reasons, to walk in solidarity with kids with cancer.”

2. McCarthy’s Mom Was a Competitive Figure Skater

J.J. McCarthy’s mother, Megan McCarthy, was a competitive figure skater, according to the Chicago Tribune. She put him in skates when he was young and J.J. was also a talented hockey player as a kid, the newspaper wrote in 2019, as he was first getting college football offers.

J.J. McCarthy told The News Gazette in 2019, “There are a couple of natural abilities I got from my parents. But there’s a lot of stuff I worked really hard on. I found my weaknesses and did everything I could to make those weaknesses turn into great tendencies.”

McCarthy’s mother works as a senior project manager at a staffing agency, according to her LinkedIn profile. In 2013, she and her husband were honored by the Greater La Grange YMCA for their work in the community.

3. McCarthy Has 2 Sisters, Caitlin & Morgan

J.J. McCarthy has two sisters, Caitlin and Morgan, according to his father’s Instagram page.

Morgan McCarthy is in school, while Caitlin McCarthy lives in Chicago, according to their social media pages.

His sister Caitlin, studied at the University of Nebraska, according to social media posts.

4. J.J. McCarthy Celebrated His 4th Anniversary With His Girlfriend, Katya Kuropas, in October 2022

J.J. McCarthy’s girlfriend is Katya Kuropas, according to his Instagram. They have been dating since high school and celebrated their fourth anniversary in October 2022.

McCarthy wrote on Instagram, “I can’t believe it’s been 4 years my lovey. High school sweetheart’s, but feels like I’ve known you since the play pen. Blessed and extremely grateful for your love and pure heart. Together, forever, whatever life brings.”

Kuropas attended Hinsdale Central High School in Illinois, according to her Facebook page.

5. McCarthy’s Family Drove 26 Hours to Watch Him Play in the Fiesta Bowl

"I'm Obsessed With Being GREAT!" Michigan QB Commit JJ McCarthy Is The HARDEST WORKER In The Country

McCarthy said at media day that he has cousins who live in Arizona. When asked if his family would be at the game, he told reporters, “They’re actually driving here now. Flights were canceled and all that so yeah, probably like 18 hours out, something like that.”

According to The Detroit News, McCarthy’s parents and sisters were planning to fly from Chicago to Phoenix on a Southwest Airlines flight that was one of thousands across the country to be canceled. Jim McCarthy told the newspaper they made the decision to drive 26 hours.

“I looked at my kids, I looked at the weather, and I’m like, ‘OK, we can do this.’ My girls were the inspiration of it all. They said, ‘You’re absolutely right; we’re doing this. We’ve gotta go support our brother,'” he told the newspaper.

McCarthy’s family has more than just their son’s play on the field to be proud of. Ahead of the Fiesta Bowl, McCarthy announced he would be donating funds he earned through NIL deals to charities, including the C.S. Mott’s Children’s Hospital of Ann Arbor and Lurie’s Children’s Hospital of Chicago. McCarthy’s father wrote on Instagram, “Could not be happier! Purpose > Fame.”