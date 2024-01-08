J.J. McCarthy’s Girlfriend Katya Gets Viral Message From Michigan QB

Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy’s girlfriend Katya Kuropas is his biggest fan. The happy couple are high school sweethearts but now Kuropas continues to be decked out in Michigan gear cheering on her favorite quarterback.

Back in October, McCarthy took to his 315,000 Instagram followers to give his “queen” a shoutout. McCarthy’s message to Kuropas received more than 78,000 likes.

“1,825 days with the love of my life but a million moments that will be remembered and cherished for the rest of my life,” McCarthy said in an October 8, 2023 post. “I couldn’t be more grateful for who you are and everything you do! You make me the best version of myself and it has been a complete blessing to continually watch you grow into the amazing woman you are. I love you my queen!!! 👸🥰❤️”

J.J. McCarthy Described Girlfriend Katya Kuropas as ‘the Most Beautiful Soul’

Kuropas became familiar to some fans after a viral moment with McCarthy’s father during Michigan’s loss to TCU in the 2022 College Football Playoff on New Year’s Eve.



Back in 2022, McCarthy posted another lengthy message to Kuropas on her birthday. The Michigan quarterback described his girlfriend as “the most beautiful soul.”

“Happy cake day to the most beautiful soul ❤️ Not only are you the love of my life, you are my best friend and someone who has always pushed me to be the best possible version of myself every single day,” McCarthy noted in a January 28, 2022 Instagram message. “19 down with many many more to come, and I would be the luckiest man in the world to be able to experience the rest of them by your side. Happy 19th @katyakuropas !!! I love you beyond measure ❤️❤️❤️”

Michigan Quarterback J.J. McCarthy Has a Close Relationship With Tom Brady

Heading into the national championship game, McCarthy has yet to announce his plans for the future. The couple could be living in a new city in 2024.



McCarthy is being discussed as a potential first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Michigan could look a lot different next season if McCarthy and Jim Harbaugh both leave for the NFL.

One person McCarthy is sure to lean on in making this decision is Tom Brady. The two have a close relationship given Brady’s Michigan ties. Brady appointed McCarthy as one of his BRADY apparel ambassadors.

“A pretty good one [relationship]. We text here and there,” McCarthy told reporters on January 6, 2024. “I haven’t got the opportunity to meet him in person. He’s always been great responding to me with detailed answers and been supportive since got here.

“So much love and respect for Tom. Going to continue to keep bugging him.”

Time will tell what NFL gear Kuropas will soon be wearing. ESPN’s Matt Miller noted that McCarthy is firmly in the first-round conversation.

“The pre-draft process will be huge for extrapolating McCarthy from the Michigan scheme and seeing his talents as a pure passer,” Miller wrote in a January 6, 2024 story titled, “2024 NFL draft questions on J.J. McCarthy, Michael Penix Jr.” “But he is still firmly in the Round 1 conversation and is seen around the NFL as a potential top-15 pick, as long as he leaves school early and declares.”