J.J. McCarthy Sends 2-Word Message on Chance to Follow Tom Brady With Patriots

While J.J. McCarthy arguably surpassed Tom Brady at Michigan, McCarthy recognizes the challenge if gets to follow Brady with the New England Patriots.

McCarthy could go to the Patriots on Thursday in the NFL Draft, depending on the team’s final decision with the No. 3 pick. He called it a “tremendous honor” if he can follow Brady’s footsteps again in Foxborough.

“Being part of the New England Patriots, that means everything,” McCarthy said during “The Adam Schefter Podcast on Monday. “Going back to when Brady was playing and how he was doing it for Tedy Bruschi, Willie McGinest and Ty Law and all those guys. Being able to pay that forward would be a tremendous honor.”

McCarthy played three seasons at Michigan from 2021 to 2023 where he completed 67.6% of his passes for 6,226 yards and 49 touchdowns versus 11 interceptions. He led the Wolverines to the College Football Playoff twice, and a national title.

Brady played at Michigan from 1996 to 1999 where he completed 61.9% of his passes for 4,773 yards and 30 touchdowns versus 17 interceptions. He led the Wolverines to an Orange Bowl win in his final season before the Patriots drafted him with a sixth-round pick in 2000.

“Tom and I have a great relationship. I asked him questions all throughout the season,” McCarthy told Schefter. “I try not to bother him too much… Such honor and respect… I’m always about playing for the guys that came before and the guys who built the foundation to where it is right now.”

J.J. McCarthy Impressed With Patriots Owner Robert Kraft

McCarthy interacted with the Patriots during the pre-draft process, which included meeting owner Robert Kraft. Brady played 20 seasons amid Kraft’s three-decade run as owner.

“The coolest, smoothest guy I’ve met in a long time,” McCarthy told Schefter regarding Kraft. “Just being able to know that you’re in good hands when the Kraft family is running that whole thing. … And, obviously, coach [Jerod] Mayo’s been a part of that success over the years.”

“And what he’s building is a feeling that I got when I first stepped onto Michigan — a sense of urgency to rebuild the culture, rebuild this team to where they want to get to and where they were,” McCarthy added.

Brady built a winning culture with Kraft and former head coach Bill Belichick for two decades in New England from 2000 to 2019. The Patriots won six Super Bowls and appeared in nine during that span.

New England hasn’t been the same since Brady left in 2020 amid zero playoffs wins and only one winning season. Cam Newton didn’t pan out as a free agent quarterback in 2020, and Mac Jones flamed out after a promising rookie season in 2021.

Patriots Could Trade Back for J.J. McCarthy

McCarthy could go to the Patriots at No. 3 in the draft, but the team could trade down and plans could include him. Peter Schrager, during “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday, said the Patriots could go that route instead of selecting North Carolina’s Drake Maye at No. 3.

New England won’t have a decision made on that pick “until they’re on the clock” on Thursday according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.