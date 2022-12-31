Michigan vs. Georgia Odds: Wolverines an Underdog in CFB Championship Matchup

The Michigan Wolverines would open as an underdog against the Georgia Bulldogs if the teams play in the College Football Playoff National Championship game, according to FanDuel Sportsbook’s betting odds. Georgia would be an 8.5-point favorite over Michigan if they play in the title game on January 9, 2022.

Michigan is a 7.5-point favorite against TCU in the Wolverines semi-final game on December 31, while Georgia is a 5.5-point favorite over Ohio State in the Bulldogs semi-final game. If Ohio State is able to get past Georgia, then Michigan would open as a 3.5-point underdog against the Buckeyes. The Wolverines beat their Big Ten rival 45-23 on November 26.

Heading into the semi-final games, FanDuel had Georgia as a -125 favorite to win the championship, with Michigan at +300 odds. Ohio State has +330 odds to win the championship, while TCU is the longest shot at +1800, according to FanDuel.

Georgia Beat Michigan in the College Football Playoff Semi-Final in 2021 En Route to the Bulldogs Championship Victory

The Wolverines would have an opportunity to exact some revenge on the Bulldogs if the two teams meet in the 2022 College Football Playoff Championship game. Georgia beat Michigan 34-11 in the College Football Playoff Semi-Final game at the Orange Bowl in 2021, ending the Wolverines season. Georgia then went on to beat Alabama in the title game.

The Wolverines are hoping to be more prepared heading into this season’s playoffs. According to CBS Sports, Quarterback J.J. McCarthy said ahead of the Fiesta Bowl game against TCU, “That was our goals last year: to beat Ohio State, win the Big Ten championship. When you set goals like that and you accomplish them, there is a sense of like you already ate and you’re a little bit full. This year, we’re starving.”

Head coach Jim Harbaugh added during media availability ahead of the Fiesta Bowl, “I don’t ever really like to get into comparing anything. As soon as you start comparing something, somebody or something gets diminished.”

Michigan Had +6000 Odds to Win the College Football Championship Entering the Season

Michigan entered the 2022 season with +6000 odds to win the College Football Championship, according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Georgia had +350 odds, while Ohio State entered the season with +300 odds. Alabama was the early favorite to win the championship, with +180 odds, but the Crimson Tide’s season ended with a Sugar Bowl victory over Kansas State outside the playoffs.

Michigan will be shorthanded in the playoffs. The team’s star running back, Blake Corum, is sidelined with a season-ending knee injury. Corum told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on his podcast that he underwent surgery in early December and is “50/50” about returning to the Wolverines in 2023. Sophomore running back and Michigan native Donovan Edwards will continue to fill in for Corum. Edwards is brimming with confidence.

“Ain’t nothing to it. Like, I already know how special I am. The whole mentality of this season has been that everybody’s got to produce,” Edwards told ESPN. “Everybody knew what I was capable of since I got here. I’m a confident person … There’s nobody in the country that can do just about half the things I can do.”