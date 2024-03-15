Smash! Michigan Wolverines Draft Grades Defy The Experts.

Forget recruiting rankings. Wins are how to keep score. And nobody won more in college football this past season than the national champion Michigan Wolverines. And the Wolverines that helped get Michigan its first national championship since 1997 are watching their draft stock defy the naysayers.

In an era of transfers, NIL, and pay-to-play, the Michigan Wolverines uncovered — and developed — players with a keen combination of fierceness and football sense. The NFL has taken notice. Finally. A record 18 players were invited to the NFL combine, surpassing LSU’s record of 16 players. And many of these Wolverines, once they got in front of NFL scouts, have proven as dominant as they were smashing their way through the CFP playoffs.

Harbaugh Built A Player Development Dynasty

At 28-1, and with a CFP National Championship, JJ McCarthy has forever sealed his legend status as a Michigan Wolverine. But not till recently did NFL Draft experts show him much love. In January, right after Michigan won the national championship, draft hype had JJ as a late first, early second-round pick.

McCarthy is now projected as a early first round pick, ahead of Heisman-hyped Bo Nix of Oregon, and closing in on North Carolina’s lauded Drake Maye.

🚨BREAKING🚨 Mel Kiper predicts the Patriots to take JJ McCarthy over Drake Maye in the NFL Draft. Would make McCarthy the 3rd Overall pick. (GBMW)#GoBlue #NFL #Patriots 〽️ pic.twitter.com/ie7XqQIGzn — TillDaddy (@TillDaddyYT) March 13, 2024

It’s not just JJ. The Michigan Wolverines have repeatedly defied the NFL draft experts in the Harbaugh era. Over the past five years, Big 10 rival Ohio State has dominated the recruiting rankings. Whereas Ohio State’s average national recruiting class is ranked third, the Michigan Wolverines recruiting classes these past 5 years rank just #13. Yet in this same timespan, both Ohio State and Michigan have sent 31 players to the NFL. A testament to Jim Harbaugh’s commitment to player development.

Back in January, MaizenBrew, a Michigan Wolverines clearinghouse, noted that draft experts believed “Michigan’s star quarterback could be coming off the board in the late first or second round.” They knocked him for his “slender frame.” The same experts pegged WR Roman Wilson a possible third-round pick and playoff standout Mike Sainristil not getting drafted until day 2.

Much of the early draft skepticism on the Michigan Wolverines was based on a cursory examination of film, plus original recruiting rankings, and size. Under Jim Harbaugh, however, the Wolverines focused aggressively on player development. Now, after this year’s NFL combine, their draft numbers continue to rise. This is particularly true for McCarthy, defensive tackle Kris Jenkins, and wide receiver Roman Wilson. And while Blake Corum is still projected as a “backup” by the NFL scouts, Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt thinks he now might be the second RB taken off the board. Klatt calls Corum the “heart and soul” of a team that just won the national championship.

Party in Detroit

The 2024 NFL Draft will be held in Detroit next month. The city is spending millions to put on a camera-friendly, fan-welcoming party. Thousands of media, guests and NFL officials are expected to attend. The University of Michigan is located less than an hour away. A championship team, a record number of players invited to the combine, and a nearby NFL draft together have the makings of a Michigan blowout.

The record number of players the Michigan Wolverines sent to the combine will have a short drive to Detroit. Maybe they all show up? And if ESPN’s revised rankings ring true, there could be four, maybe more Michigan Wolverines taken the first two rounds — when everyone is watching. The party the Michigan Wolverines held in Houston, right after winning the national championship, might be matched in nearby Detroit on draft day.

The Detroit Lions shouldn’t even let Kris Jenkins leave the state. The Michigan Wolverines superstar is EXACTLY the kind of player the Lions need. Keep the best talent in-state!!!! This isn’t hard. ‼️🗣〽️ pic.twitter.com/aeTxFSb329 — Sam Block (@theblockspot) March 2, 2024

