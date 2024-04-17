Michigan’s NCAA Plea Deal Puts Sherrone Moore On The Defensive

The Michigan Wolverines have chosen to abide by antiquated NCAA rules. The University today, April 16, reached an agreement with the NCAA over Covid-era recruiting infractions. Much to the long-term detriment of the Wolverines and coach Sherrone Moore. Why? The infractions were not over paying players or nefarious NIL activities, for example. There were no alleged pay to play schemes, no recruits showing up at Michigan driving a shiny new sports car. Former coach Jim Harbaugh and staff were punished for texting a recruit outside the sanctioned hours and watching practices over Zoom.

Despite this, the Michigan Wolverines have agreed to abide by the NCAA and have put the team and coach Sherrone Moore on the defensive.

No Cheeseburger in Paradise

Despite the almost trivial nature of the recruiting infractions, from an outsider’s view, the NCAA today, April 16, 2024, emphatically stated “Michigan committed NCAA violations.” The NCAA’s public statement, which Michigan has accepted, reads: “Michigan and five individuals who currently or previously worked for its football program have reached an agreement with NCAA enforcement staff on recruiting violations and coaching activities by non-coaching staff members that occurred within the football program, and the appropriate penalties for those violations.”

Coach Harbaugh has yet to issue a public statement on this agreement, although he did submit a statement to the NCAA. Soon after the agreement was announced, Harbaugh’s lawyer, Tom Mars, stated: “I see that Michigan changed its position to get this resolved, which is not surprising. I can almost hear the wheels of the bus going ‘whomp, whomp’.”

Regarding punishment, the NCAA deal states: “The agreed-upon penalties in this case include three years of probation for the school, a fine and recruiting restrictions.” Warde Manuel, Michigan’s Athletic Director, appeared surprisingly happy to accept the ruling. His public statement read: “we are pleased to reach a resolution on this matter so that our student-athletes and our football program can move forward.” The program can move forward, but they’ve certainly been pinned back.

Do Not Expect a Repeat National Championship

Well before accepting today’s deal with the NCAA, Michigan had already instituted several self-imposed restrictions. These included Coach Harbaugh serving a three-game suspension at the start of the 2023 season and coach Moore, then the offensive coordinator, serving a one game suspension. The NCAA, however, decided this was not enough.

Whether or not the University of Michigan and the Michigan Wolverines athletic department should have accepted the NCAA’s punishment, is up for debate. Not up for debate is this agreement will put the Wolverines on the defensive. Sherrone Moore was already facing a daunting task. He is replacing Jim Harbaugh, the iconic coach who just led the Michigan Wolverines to the CFP national championship. He has had to rebuild nearly the entire defensive staff.

Plus, Michigan opens up the 2024 season, Sherrone Moore’s first as a head coach of any program, with one of the toughest schedules in the history of college football. As Heavy wrote in March: “In 2024, the Michigan Wolverines will play the team they just beat to win their first national championship since 1997, the Washington Huskies. Plus, as always, Michigan will play in “The Game” — Michigan versus Ohio State. There’s more. Michigan will play against the University of Texas. They will play USC and Oregon. They will play in-state, arch rival Michigan State.” Not an easy task in the best of circumstances. Which begs the question, did Michigan have to accept the NCAA’s demands?