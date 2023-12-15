Michigan Football Rumors: Jim Harbaugh Predicted to Land TAMU All-American

The Michigan football rumors continue to swirl as the Wolverines focus on the upcoming playoff matchup against Alabama. One name who could be on Michigan’s radar is Texas A&M’s offensive tackle Chase Bisontis. The former four-star recruit was recently named to ESPN’s All-American team.

Bleacher Report’s Brad Shepard offers his predictions for where the top players in the college football transfer portal will land. Citing head coach Jim Harbaugh’s history of stellar offensive lines, Shepard has the Wolverines landing Bisontis.

“Chase Bisontis was perhaps A&M’s biggest recruiting victory in the 2023 class when the 4-star from New Jersey decided to come all the way to the Lone Star State,” Shepard wrote in a December 12, 2023 story titled “Predicting Landing Spots for Biggest Names in the 2023 Transfer Portal.” “All he did was immediately slot into the right tackle job and start all year for the Aggies.

“… Who wouldn’t want a mauler who stands 6’6”, 320 pounds and has proved he can guard edge-rushers, even if his best NFL potential is in the interior at guard? Bisontis is the type of guy who can solidify an O-line for the next two or three seasons.

“… With the Michigan Wolverines, Penn State Nittany Lions and Rutgers Scarlet Knights in pursuit, those are a handful teams that could grant him that opportunity [to be closer to his home in New Jersey]. The Wolverines have put together the nation’s best offensive line consistently, and a roll-of-the-dice pick here is for Jim Harbaugh’s team.”

College Football Transfer Portal News: Potential Michigan Target Chase Bisontis Has Interest From 26 Teams

Former Texas A&M OL Chase Bisontis tells @on3sports he has heard from these 2️⃣6️⃣ Schools since entering the Transfer Portal The Freshman All-American is ranked as a Top 10 Player in the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings 👀https://t.co/TvB613RjC3 pic.twitter.com/pQXTQwJXcS — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 9, 2023

Harbaugh has competition to land Bisontis if the Wolverines get involved. The standout Aggies player revealed that 26 teams have reached out in the portal.

This number is likely growing. It will be interesting to see how the team’s upcoming playoff matchup impacts the Wolverines’ portal results.

“Former Texas A&M OL Chase Bisontis tells @on3sports he has heard from these 2️⃣6️⃣ Schools since entering the Transfer Portal,” On3.com’s Hayes Fawcett detailed with a December 9 message on X. “The Freshman All-American is ranked as a Top 10 Player in the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings 👀.”

Michigan Football Rumors: Jim Harbaugh Offered Chase Bisontis as a 4-Star Recruit

🚨 | BREAKING: The #1 Offensive Lineman in the Country is narrowing down his recruitment Texas A&M Star OT Chase Bisontis is expected to receive ~$500K in NIL opportunities for his transfer His 4 most likely destinations are: 🏈 Penn State Nittany Lions

🏈 LSU Tigers

🏈… pic.twitter.com/EKbu7XA6mM — Blue Bloods Bias (@bluebloodsbias) December 9, 2023

As the Michigan football rumors heat up, Bisontis could make some sense. Bisontis was the No. 2 offensive linemen in the country and No. 72 ranked recruit in the 2023 class, per 247 Sports.

Michigan was among the teams that offered Bisontis coming out of Don Bosco Prep. Bisontis is already drawing comparisons to Steelers six-time Pro Bowler David DeCastro.

“Chase Bisontis is a highly physical, strong offensive lineman who excels as a drive blocker,” On3.com detailed on Bisontis. “His flexibility and power remind us of David DeCastro. Bisontis is heavier than DeCastro was at the same stage.”

Michigan News: Alabama Hires Jim Harbaugh’s Former Assistant Coach George Helow

NEWS: Alabama has hired former Michigan LB coach George Helow, @BruceFeldmanCFB reports🍿 Helow was with the Wolverines during the 2021 & 2022 seasons👀https://t.co/9FTxq5vHRM pic.twitter.com/SeX4XcivVE — On3 (@On3sports) December 14, 2023

All eyes are on the upcoming Rose Bowl matchup against Bama despite the buzz in the transfer portal and recruiting. Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban is hiring a former Harbaugh assistant. Alabama hired former Michigan linebackers coach George Helow who was part of the Wolverines staff in 2021-22.

“Former Michigan linebackers coach George Helow is being hired by Alabama, a source briefed on the move told The Athletic on Thursday,” The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman and Kennington Smith reported on December 14. “The 36-year old Helow is expected to begin work immediately as the Crimson Tide prepare to play his former team, Michigan, in a College Football Playoff semifinal at the Rose Bowl.”