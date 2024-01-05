National No. 1 QB Raises Michigan Recruiting Hopes: ‘It’s Home’

It’s not the easiest of times to be weighing Michigan recruiting efforts, not when the program has some fairly large other items on its menu. For one thing, there is Monday’s national championship game against Washington, as Michigan endeavors to win its first national football crown since 1997. For another thing, there is the status of coach Jim Harbaugh, who has yet to sign a massive extension from the school and is set up to bolt Ann Arbor for the NFL. Amid all that, there is local standout Bryce Underwood.

And when it comes to Michigan recruiting, Underwood is the biggest fish in the Class of 2025 pool. Underwood plays at Belleville High in Michigan, about a half-hour away from the Michigan campus, and even more interesting, is the No. 1 2025 recruit in the nation.

There has been speculation that there were not enough Michigan recruiting efforts put into landing Underwood but, he said, he thinks highly of the Wolverines.

Speaking to 24/7, Underwood said of Michigan, “It’s home, definitely. I got a lot of people that I am close with that went to Michigan. … A lot of history coming out of Michigan as well. (Winning the Rose Bowl) it’s historical for sure. Getting to the natty is their main goal, and they will probably achieve it. Very proud of them. Also being the winningest program out is a great reputation to have as well.”

Bryce Underwood to Announce Decision on Saturday

According to 24/7 sports, Underwood plans to announce his school choice on Saturday, a day his family gathers to remember his great grandmother.

24/7’s Steve Wiltfong wrote on Twitter/X on Thusday: “No. 1 2025 prospect in Belleville (Mich.) High five-star QB Bryce Underwood is set to announce his college decision on Saturday while also paying tribute to his great grandmother. The finalists are #Alabama #LSU #Michigan #Colorado #PennState #FSU and #Oregon.”

If he picks the Wolverines it will, indeed, be an early win for Michigan recruiting. After all, it is not just 24/7 that has Bryce Underwood as the No. 1 prospect in the nation. ESPN has him No. 1 as well, and On3.com also has him atop the board. Rivals.com has Underwood ranked second in the class of 2025.

Last season, according to MaxPreps, Underwood completed 66.7 percent of his pass attempts for 3,165 yards with 40 touchdowns and only two interceptions. He logged a quarterback rating of 146.0. The team had won back-to-back state championships, and was 40-1 as a starter before Belleville lost in the state championship game this year.

Here’s how On3.com’s scouting report of Underwood shaped up:

“The early top quarterback prospect in the 2025 cycle. A top arm talent and plus athlete who is among the more physically-gifted quarterback prospects in recent cycles. Measured at 6-foot-3, 210 pounds with a 10-inch hand the spring after his sophomore season. Owns a big-time arm with the ability to drive the ball with velocity to all levels of the field. Throws a very tight spiral that amplifies the velocity on the tail of his passes. Has shown advanced nuance and skill as a passer early on. Comfortable delivering over the middle of the field from within the pocket. Consistently sticks the ball on receivers against tight coverage.”

LSU favored Over Michigan?

There is, obviously, a hometown advantage for Michigan recruiting when it comes to Underwood, and he could be one player who sticks with the Wolverines even if Harbaugh were to depart.

Despite that, though, the favorite for Underwood’s services is LSU, as On3.com projects. Even with Underwood on its doorstep, Michigan did not host him early in the process. The fact that Michigan also looked at several other 2025 quarterbacks, as well as the multiple trips Underwood took to Baton Rouge, led to speculation that Underwood is LSU-bound.

That does not mean Michigan recruiting is out of the mix. We’ll know Underwood’s fate on Saturday.