Sixers’ Mo Bamba Publicly Calls Out Bucks’ Patrick Beverley

Patrick Beverley and Mo Bamba were teammates for half a season on the Philadelphia 76ers. However, since Beverley’s trade to the Milwaukee Bucks, Bamba has exchanged some barbs with his ex-teammate.

It all started on Beverley’s podcast. On the March 20 episode of “The Pat Bev Podcast With Rone,” Beverley listed Bamba among players who he considers “whitest black dudes.”

Play

“I’m going Jarrett Allen… Myles Turner. For some reason, they’re all big. Mo Bamba is definitely in there – love you Mo… Now there are too many bigs, so we have to go guards… (Sacramento)? No. Lakers? No. Clippers? Hell no. Dallas? Grant Williams he’s not on Dallas. But Grant Williams. Everybody that’s a part of the (Players Association), so C.J. McCollum.”

Beverley did not play with any of those players outside of Bamba, with whom he played for only half a season.

Mo Bamba’s Response to Patrick Beverley

Bamba caught wind of Beverley’s comments from his podcast. He openly questioned why Beverley put him on the list. Bamba included his upbringing to explain why he shouldn’t be on his former teammate’s list.

“Alright, I got time today,” Bamba wrote, via his X account. “I’m a top 5 black-white guy because I can properly articulate how I feel & how I see things?

“You a smart man, do your research. I’m not a gangsta to any capacity but I’m born & raised from Harlem. I made it off the block & out the trenches.”

Bamba didn’t stop there, as he went on to criticize Beverley’s demeanor on the podcast via his X account.

“Secondly, sitting there with your legs crossed like that… & asking your white co host to publicly question my blackness is one of the reasons why it’s hard to move the culture forward.”

Secondly, sitting there with your legs crossed like that😂 & asking your white co host to publicly question my blackness is one of the reasons why it’s hard to move the culture forward. @PatBevPod @DrUmarJohnson — Mo Bamba (@TheRealMoBamba) March 21, 2024

Beverley has yet to respond to Bamba since the latter responded to his remarks on his podcast. Beverley has a knack for making up with players with whom he had conflicts before. This includes players like Russell Westbrook and Damian Lillard. However, he made up with them after they became teammates.

The situational irony is that Beverley and Bamba were traded for one another in a four-way trade in 2023. Bamba played for the Magic before he was traded to the Lakers, and Beverley played for the Lakers before he was traded to the Magic. The latter was soon waived and finished the season with the Bulls.

Mo Bamba Urges People to Listen to Patrick Beverley’s Show

Despite Bamba taking issue with what Beverley said about him and vocalizing as such on X, he urged his followers to listen to his former teammate’s podcast.

“But like you say ‘luv gang’, yall go subscribe to the pod,” Bamba wrote via his X account.

But like you say ‘luv gang’, yall go subscribe to the pod. @PatBevPod — Mo Bamba (@TheRealMoBamba) March 21, 2024

Beverley played 47 games with the Sixers before they traded him to the Bucks. Bamba has stuck around all season for the Sixers. His role has gradually increased over time. Montrezl Harrell suffered a season-ending injury before the season started, hurting their frontcourt depth. The Sixers then lost Joel Embiid mid-season to a meniscus injury.