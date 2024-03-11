Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards Calls Out Refs, Lakers’ Anthony Davis

Minnesota Timberwolves youngster Anthony Edwards has remained vocal in his critique of unbalanced foul calls from officials, most recently calling out refs for awarding Los Angeles Lakers‘ star Anthony Davis as many free throws as the entire Timberwolves team.

Following a 120-109 loss to the Lakers on Sunday, March 10, Edwards took issue with the fact that Davis’ 13 free-throw attempts matched the entire Timberwolves roster’s chances at the charity stripe.

“It’s tough every night when we don’t get to the free throw line as much as the other team. When one player shoots more free throws than your entire team, it’s tough. It’s tough to compete,” Edwards said, per The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski.

Davis capitalized on the absence of Timberwolves’ bigs Karl Anthony-Towns and Rudy Gobert, posting 27 points and 25 rebounds. Davis converted 9-of-13 free-throw attempts.

“He should’ve dominated us. Size, length, all that stuff. Was in the paint for seven, eight seconds every time they shot the ball,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said after the game. “It’s easy to go get it. But we got to do a better job of rooting him out.”

Edwards finished the game with 25 points and shot 3-of-4 from the free-throw line. His four free throws were below his 6.5-attempt average this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

With a smaller lineup on Sunday, the Timberwolves attempted 46 3-pointers, which contributed to the lack of free throws.

"It's tough every night when we don’t get to the free throw line as much as the other team…You want to compete and if every time they get the ball, we so-called foul them, and they get to the free throw line. It's tough. I don't know how to explain it man." Anthony Edwards on… pic.twitter.com/nN3yKax9Qz — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvo_) March 11, 2024

Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards Continues to Force the Foul Issue on NBA Officials

At 22 years old, Edwards is one of the NBA’s rising stars amid a breakthrough season for a Timberwolves team bound for a top-four seed in the Western Conference playoffs.

In his first few seasons, Edwards attempted to use his athleticism and frame to fight through potential fouls.

But entering his fourth season, Edwards is learning to play the game like a veteran — for better or for worse.

His player development coach has helped Edwards change the way he reacts to contact to draw more fouls as some of the league’s veteran players do.

“I played football growing up, so [contact] don’t really bother me,” Edwards told the Star Tribune. “I’m bumping them, they bumping me. I feel like my bump is stronger, but now as soon as they touch me, I’m doing what everybody else doing now.”

Edwards, like his days playing running back, is reading the floor and attacking potential 1-on-1 matchups. But he’s also “showing his arms” to help officials see contact.

“Now they can see that actual contact on his arms, see the contact on his body and [he understands] that when guys are starting to hit you, it’s, ‘OK to release now,’ ” assistant coach Chris Hines told the Star Tribune, adding that Edwards is submitting to contact more instead of fighting it. “Once guys come into your body, release the pressure instead of keeping going into the pressure.”

Edwards’ 6.5 attempts per game are up from 5.3 attempts a season ago but under the eight per game Edwards has as a goal for himself, according to the Star Tribune.

Anthony Edwards’ ‘Hey,’ is Drawing the NBA’s Attention

To help his case for more foul calls, Edwards has also become vocal in the moment, often yelling “Hey,” when he drives to the basket. Drawing fouls has become a focal point of his development this season.

It’s also led to some backlash; Edwards is tied for fourth with 12 technical fouls. He’s drawn some ire from fans around the league n in his holy war for fair treatment.

However, Edwards’ issue in Los Angeles wasn’t entirely Davis’ familiarity at the free-throw line that game, but more the lack of opportunities for his team.