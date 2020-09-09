Vikings Team Captains Revealed Ahead of 2020 Season

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer turned some heads when he told local media that he intended to make running back Dalvin Cook a team captain amid his contract dispute.

“I love Dalvin,” Zimmer told Paul Allen on KFAN in late July. “I’m going to make him a captain because of the things he represents here and the way that he’s gone about his business and works.”

The Vikings typically have six team captains total — three on offense and three on defense. This left to speculation that either the team would add another team captain to offense or take one away.

Instead, the Vikings will field four offensive captains this season. Cook and safety Harrison Smith join returning captains, Anthony Barr (2018-20), Kirk Cousins (2018-20), Riley Reiff (2017-20) and Kyle Rudolph (2017-20).

Cook and Smith’s promotion to captain comes after two captains left this offseason in Everson Griffen and Linval Joseph. Joseph signed with the Chargers, while Griffen was a late free-agency add to the Cowboys.

Four offensive captains are the most the team has had under Zimmer, who moved from four team captains to six in 2018.

Leaders in the Lockerroom

Cook handled several questions thrown at him regarding his threatened contract holdout and ongoing negotiations during training camp well and gave a telling explanation of what it means to be a captain for the Vikings.

“I love being in Minnesota, being around these guys, and I just hope my hard work and everything I do shows those guys that ‘I love this game, and I love being around y’all,’ ” Cook said. “I’d give it all for those guys.” Smith has been a staple to the Vikings defense and this season assumes a mentor role, along with Anthony Harris, to a cornerbacks group that introduces an entirely new starting lineup and three rookies to the mix. Vikings defensive backs coach Daronte Jones emphasized the benefit of Smith’s mentorship for the young Vikings secondary whose average age is 23-years old. “It’s unspeakable. You can’t really gauge that,” Jones said of Smith and Harris. “Harrison, the years of service, taking these young guys under his belt. Sharing with them certain things that he’s picked up along his way.” “Just being that mentor to the young guys has really taken a totally new aspect and approach to how they are bringing these guys along and helping us get better in that way,” Jones added.

Reiff Retains Captain Position After Pay Cut

Had Reiff not restructured his contract, he likely would have left, opening another captain spot. Instead, he took a nearly $5 million pay cut as a veteran anchor on the offensive line.

Adam Thielen spoke highly of the Reiff, attributing a growing culture on the offensive line that started with Reiff, who left the Lions in 2017 and moved to left tackle with the Vikings after playing right tackle his whole career.

“When (Reiff) first came here, he changed the culture of the offensive line room…it really started with him when he first got here,” Thielen said.

