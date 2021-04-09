Packers Fans Freak Out Over Aaron Rodgers-Kirk Cousins Comparison

Green Bay Packers fans are up in arms over a graphic.

Yes, a graphic.

But when it comes to the statistical comparison CBS Sports made, likening Kirk Cousins to Aaron Rodgers, anything goes.

Kirk Cousins & Aaron Rodgers in a Company of Their Own

CBS Sports found that Cousins and Rodgers are the only two quarterbacks in NFL history to throw for at least 26,000 yards while producing a 97.0 passer rating in their first 100 career starts.

In their first 100 career starts players in NFL history with at least 26k pass yds and a 97.0 passer rating: Kirk Cousins

Aaron Rodgers You like that!? #SKOL pic.twitter.com/bz59Pgk3Jm — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) April 4, 2021

The stat says what it says: Cousins and Rodgers are two of the league’s most strong-armed quarterbacks who have played consistently and proficiently.

However, placing Cousins, who hasn’t had nearly the same success of Rodgers, who coming off his third MVP season after throwing for 4,299 yards, 48 touchdowns and only five interceptions, created a social media uproar.

Fan Reactions

The overwhelming response was how “absurd” it is to put Cousins and Rodgers in the same sentence. However, a stat does not mean a full comparison.

Relax coach middlescreen he was sharing an interesting stat they didnt say kirk was better. — Dan (@danrrempp) April 5, 2021

One fan took the opportunity to troll a Packers fan.

It is actually insane. Kirk is clearly superior — John P (@john_p_123) April 4, 2021

Of course, the Garbage Time Kirk argument poked its ugly head into fan conversations.

The argument is statistically a farce as Cousins has compiled a 102.8 quarterback rating in his career when trailing by one score and a 110.3 quarterback rating when ahead by a score. When trailing by two scores, Cousins has accrued a 94.8 quarterback rating, however, his lack of big wins continues to fuel the narrative.

Bro take out garbage time stats and Kirk does not even compare — Sean Marsh (@seanNEmarsh) April 4, 2021

While Rodgers has one more ring than Cousins (and the Vikings…), comparing the two solely off Super Bowl wins is a red herring when considering how much of a team sport football is.

Yet, for all Rodgers accolades, he has exactly 1 SB ring. That's more than the vikes, but people were saying Rodgers could be the GOAT. Brad Johnson, Eli Manning, Nick Foles, and Trent Dilfer have at least as many SB rings as Rodgers. Are they all equal qbs by the Ring metric? — GrayBarnFarms (@FarmsGray) April 5, 2021

If only Cousins had an O Line and a top 10 D, he would be one of the best. Can’t win without an O Line and Defense. Skol! — Cope’s Picks (@CopePicks) April 5, 2021

One fan drove that point home when Cousins’ career record was raised.

Because the QBs aren't playing 1v1. Idk if you ever watched a football game but there are actually 53 players on each team and dozens of coaches that can all influence the outcome of games. Watch tennis or golf if you want to rate players by their wins — Let Kirk Cook (@ski_till) April 5, 2021

