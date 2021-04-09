Packers Fans Freak Out Over Aaron Rodgers-Kirk Cousins Comparison

Packers Fans Freak Out Over Aaron Rodgers-Kirk Cousins Comparison

  • 1 Shares
  • Updated
Aaron Rodgers/Kirk Cousins

Getty Aaron Rodgers and Kirk Cousins share a stat that has stirred a social media frenzy among Packers fans.

Green Bay Packers fans are up in arms over a graphic.

Yes, a graphic.

But when it comes to the statistical comparison CBS Sports made, likening Kirk Cousins to Aaron Rodgers, anything goes.

The latest Vikings news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Vikings newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Vikings!

Kirk Cousins & Aaron Rodgers in a Company of Their Own

CBS Sports found that Cousins and Rodgers are the only two quarterbacks in NFL history to throw for at least 26,000 yards while producing a 97.0 passer rating in their first 100 career starts.

The stat says what it says: Cousins and Rodgers are two of the league’s most strong-armed quarterbacks who have played consistently and proficiently.

However, placing Cousins, who hasn’t had nearly the same success of Rodgers, who coming off his third MVP season after throwing for 4,299 yards, 48 touchdowns and only five interceptions, created a social media uproar.

Die-hard Vikings fan? Follow the Heavy on Vikings Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Skol Nation!

Fan Reactions

The overwhelming response was how “absurd” it is to put Cousins and Rodgers in the same sentence. However, a stat does not mean a full comparison.

One fan took the opportunity to troll a Packers fan.

Of course, the Garbage Time Kirk argument poked its ugly head into fan conversations.

The argument is statistically a farce as Cousins has compiled a 102.8 quarterback rating in his career when trailing by one score and a 110.3 quarterback rating when ahead by a score. When trailing by two scores, Cousins has accrued a 94.8 quarterback rating, however, his lack of big wins continues to fuel the narrative.

While Rodgers has one more ring than Cousins (and the Vikings…), comparing the two solely off Super Bowl wins is a red herring when considering how much of a team sport football is.

One fan drove that point home when Cousins’ career record was raised.

RELATED ARTICLES:

Connect with Trevor Squire on Twitter @trevordsquire and join our Vikings community at Heavy on Vikings on Facebook.

Read More
,