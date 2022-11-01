Former Vikings Coach, Mike Zimmer’s Son Dies at 38

Adam Zimmer, a former Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator and son of former head coach Mike Zimmer, died on October 31. He was 38.

Adam was working as an analyst for the Cincinnati Bengals this season and lived in Mendota Heights, Minnesota, at the time of his death, per the Star Tribune.

There has been no indication of the cause of death by authorities or family as his sister, Corri Zimmer White, broke the news in a heartfelt social media post.

Corri Zimmer Grieves Loss of ‘My Big Brother’ Adam Zimmer

Corri posted a series of photos on her Instagram along with a message grieving the loss of her brother.

Here’s the post from Corri (you can click through the photos with the small arrows on the right and left):

I can't believe I'm writing this. I lost my big brother yesterday. The kindest, sweetest, family loving, sports obsessed soul there ever was. I've felt pain like this once before but it's been a while and I didn't know I was able to feel like this again. My heart is shattered and it hurts so bad. I don't know how to juggle being a mom to one year old twin boys and the grief of losing my brother so unexpectedly. I'm so lost, I'm so overwhelmed, I'm so heartbroken. My brother was one of my best friends, especially after my mom died, we became so close. He was always there for me and always the first to show up and volunteer at my foundation events… I never even had to ask. Always telling me what a good job I did and how proud he was of me. His support and love for me was SO big and I hope he knew how much I loved him. In the last year he told me countless times how he loved watching me be a mom and how proud he was of me. Please pray for our family as we try to navigate through this. Lord, we need your strength now more than ever. Please don't let us lose faith. Adam, I love you so much and I will miss you every second of every day until I see you again. Please watch over us and help us be okay.

Bengals president Mike Brown also offered a statement, per the Star Tribune.

“Our organization has had the privilege of knowing and working with the Zimmer family for 15 years. We have the highest regard for Mike and Adam, and we are incredibly saddened by this tragic news. Mike and Adam were more than just coaches for us — they were friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Zimmer family at this time.”

The Zimmer family also lost their mother, Vikki, unexpectedly at the age of 50 in 2009 due to natural causes.

Vikings Figures Respond to Adam Zimmer’s Death

Former Vikings punter Greg Coleman offered his condolences to the Zimmer family on Twitter early Tuesday morning.

“My heart goes out to Mike, Corrie ⁦@ZimFoundation⁩ and the entire Zimmer family with the loss of Adam Zimmer, a son, brother, friend , coach for ⁦@Vikings⁩ and so much more to a lot of people. Please keep this family in your prayers. #Faith #Hope #Love,” Coleman tweeted.

Former Vikings linebacker Ben Leber tweeted, “Terrible news about the passing of Adam Zimmer. Thinking about his family and friends right now.”

ESPN reporter Courtney Cronin, who wrote a feature on how Adam helped players through a traumatic experience, offered her condolences after getting to know the young coach in 2020.

“Adam Zimmer was a quiet, reserved man whose identity was wrapped in football. Not many knew his journey and aspirations for the future. I talked to Adam in 2020 about the moments that shaped him as he learned to be his own man. May he rest in peace,” Cronin tweeted.