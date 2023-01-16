Adam Thielen’s Wife Puts His Future With Vikings in Question

The Minnesota Vikings are in for a shakeup after the franchise faced the harsh reality that despite a 13-win season they are still far away from contending for a Super Bowl title.

Rebuilding the roster to be more competitive may come at the expense of the team’s household names — including Minnesota native Adam Thielen.

Thielen has been asked to restructure his contract each of the past two seasons and will likely be approached again this offseason.

His wife, Caitlin Thielen, posted a photo of them on the field after Sunday’s disappointing 31-24 season-ending loss to the New York Giants on Instagram with a caption that spells some doubt about his future with the Vikings.

“And just like that the season and our time here in MN may be at an end,” Caitlin wrote. “Super proud of your attitude this season and always fighting.”

Adam Thielen Among Vikings Veterans on the Chopping Block This Offseason

The Vikings had to come to terms with the long-held fact that the defense is just not good. Fortifying the unit is going to take immense investment in both the draft and in prized free agents who are in their prime, not over the hill like in past years.

Minnesota has $101 million, roughly 44% of the expected cap space next season, sunk into just five players who will be over the age of 30 — Kirk Cousins (34), Harrison Smith (34), Za’Darius Smith (31), Eric Kendricks (31) and Thielen.

Thielen’s name surfaced due to his $19.9 million cap hit next season, which currently ranks 13th at his position, per Over the Cap. His nearly $20 million payday in 2023 is on-par with Stefon Diggs, who led the league in receptions and receiving yards in 2020 and ranks second in both receptions per game (8.2)and receiving yards (109.3) per game this season.

By the past offseason’s standards with wide receiver contracts skyrocketing, Diggs at that rate is a steal. Thielen, on the other hand, isn’t producing like a player at that pay grade.

Through six games this season, Thielen ranks 50th in receptions per game (4.1) and 60th in receiving yards per game (42.1). Thielen remains one of the league’s best red-zone weapons with the fifth-most receiving touchdowns (26) since 2020, however, he has faded from his once prominent role in the Vikings offense.

The Vikings must make paying Justin Jefferson their top priority this offseason, and adding another mega contract to their books will tilt Minnesota into the red as the Vikings reconsider how to create cap space for the 2023 season.

Important Deadline Ahead for Vikings-Adam Thielen

It’s not as simple as just saying Thielen should restructure again. Two past restructures have kicked his earnings down to the final two years of his contract. The amount of guaranteed money owed due to those past restructures has put Minnesota in a predicament of paying a soon-to-be 33-year-old receiver nearly $20 million next season.

Minnesota could ask Thielen to take a pay cut, push those earnings onto added void years on his contract, or cut him with a deadline for next season approaching.

On the third day of the 2023 league year, March 19, Thielen’s base salary of $11.8 million becomes fully guaranteed. The Vikings could reach a restructuring before that date and push those earnings further down the road in the form of void years.

But that’s a hole the organization has been digging for some time.

The other option that would lighten his cap hit the most would be to cut him with a post-June 1 designation, which would save $13.4 million of cap space, per Over the Cap. Minnesota would only have to eat Thielen’s $6.5 million signing bonus next season.

Neither options are pretty at this juncture, but it only gets worse in 2024, with Thielen’s cap hit exceeding $21.6 million.