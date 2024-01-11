Vikings GM Delivers Statement on Kirk Cousins’ Future: ‘Most Important Position’

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins will hit free agency this offseason, a topic General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah addressed during his end-of-season media availability.

Seated alongside Head Coach Kevin O’Connell, Adofo Mensah was asked directly whether or not he wanted to bring Cousins back next season. Adofo-Mensah answered in no uncertain terms.

“I’ve said that [he wanted Cousins back],” Adofo-Mensah said via the team on January 10. “I’ve been pretty consistent with that. Kirk the player is somebody that we saw what he does to this team. I thought we were playing really good football before he got injured, and it’s the most important position in sports.

“It’s certainly my intention to have him back here.”

Adofo-Mensah admitted a new deal, as in any case, would have to make sense for both sides. His Vikings will have roughly $39 million in cap space, per Spotrac.

Projections for Cousins’ next deal have ranged from $35-$40 million, potentially putting additional strain on the Vikings’ resources. With several needs elsewhere, there are some – like former Viking star Jared Allen – who would prefer they move on from Cousins.

But Cousins isn’t looking to break the bank.

“God has blessed me financially beyond my wildest dreams, so at this stage of my career, the dollars are really not what it’s about,” Cousins said during his end-of-season availability. “I think it ultimately is about winning football games — and so that will be the most important thing, winning football games.”

Vikings Urged to Draft J.J. McCarthy or Michael Penix Jr.

Allen isn’t alone in his stance that the Vikings should move on from Cousins with an eye toward the future, though.

“It is time for the Vikings to move on from No. 8 and reset the quarterback position,” wrote LaVelle E. Neal of the Star Tribune on January 9. “Because the Vikings aren’t ready to win with him.

“Let Cousins’ contract void in March. Take advantage of a good quarterback class, draft one, get his rookie contract on the books then go about building a deeper roster elsewhere.”

Neal suggests addressing the quarterback after locking up Danielle Hunter and Justin Jefferson.

“I feel the future Vikings quarterback played for the college football championship on Monday,” Neal wrote. “Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. has thunder in his left arm and can ad-lib … Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy doesn’t have gaudy numbers but has a strong arm, is mobile, processes well and makes good decisions.”

The Vikings were 4-4 under Cousins this season, winning four of his last five starts. But they have just three winning seasons in his tenure, and they have just two postseason appearances to show for it.

Adofo-Mensah noted myriad factors that will play into the decision. Even if they bring Cousins back, though, this season showed they need a better backup plan.

Vikings GM Addresses Kirk Cousins’ Impact on Draft Plans

Reporters asked Adofo-Mensah about the impact Cousins would have on the Vikings’ draft plans, particularly when it comes to taking a quarterback.

Keeping Cousins won’t preclude them from drafting his successor.

“I think ultimately it’s the most important position in our sport,” Adofo-Mensah said. “You want to be thinking long-term and short-term and, ultimately, the Vikings are going to pursue actions that help us in both windows.”

Adofo-Mensah was clear that stance applied to every position and regardless of the Vikings’ draft slot. It is especially notable considering the incoming class and the Vikings’ situation.