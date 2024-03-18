Vikings GM Breaks Silence on Trade With Texans, ‘Preferred’ Draft Plan

The Minnesota Vikings’ trade acquiring the No. 23 overall pick in the 2024 draft from the Houston Texans sparked new speculation on top of what already existed about their plans.

Kirk Cousins’ departure created a void at quarterback that the Vikings filled with journeyman Sam Darnold.

However, Darnold’s arrival has not quelled speculation about the Vikings drafting a quarterback.

Following comments from General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah during an appearance on KFAN 100.3, expect that speculation to continue.

“We just looked at every scenario … and we just thought that that move gave us the best flexibility for whatever can happen,” Adofo-Mensah said on “#92Noon” on March 18. “I would say at this point there is a preferred scenario but the process is ongoing. We haven’t finished all our evaluations. We’re still vetting all of the different options that are available at every position.

“I would say right now there’s a preference. But these are things that get updated in real-time as we get new information. … Pro days, private workouts. All these things matter.”

The Vikings’ two selections in the first round – Nos. 11 and 23 overall – give them at least a solid starting point in terms of value for a potential trade up in the draft, per Drafttek.

Moving up to acquire a quarterback specifically could mean having to overpay.

Their top targets have ranged from Bo Nix to Drake Maye in the rumor mill. But Jayden Daniels and J.J. McCarthy have likewise popped up in speculative connection to the Vikings this offseason.

Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt compared Darnold to Baker Mayfield. Mayfield parlayed his one-year contract into a $100 million payday with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Vikings might not be comfortable banking on that, positioning themselves to be aggressive.

Vikings Fans React to Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s Comments

Fans certainly jumped on board the trade up train, calling for exactly what most on the outside have pegged the Vikings for, some going deeper into it than others. But the general sentiment was clear.

“That’s about as aggressive as Kwesi gets in giving insight as to their ‘direction,’ one fan posted on X on March 18. “Curious how they have the QBs ranked and the value they place on each.”

Adofo-Mensah rode the “competitive rebuild” mantra over the last two offseasons.

This offseason, though, he shifted from that amid the uncertainty around Cousins’ future in a contract year. Without the four-time Pro Bowler, a step back in expectations is reasonable. And Adofo-Mensah acknowledged being open to that during his season-ending press conference.

That potential step back might be an easier pill for fans – and players on the roster – to swallow with the intrigue of an unknown commodity that is presumably all upside like a rookie QB.

“TRADE AMMO,” another fan posted.

“Fall back plan at taking a qb at 23 if they don’t get their target to trade up. Nothing is set yet,” said yet another fan.

Vikings’ Draft Could Be Career-Defining Moment for Kwesi Adofo-Mensah

This will be Adofo-Mensah’s third year at the helm of the Vikings’ draft, and there is an increasing sense it could be a make-or-break one for him and even Head Coach Kevin O’Connell.

The former is particularly under pressure to come away with a more productive draft class than he did last year.

The Vikings had 14 first or second-year players log double-digit games last season.

However, only four of those players have become full-time starters, and one of them was undrafted free agent Ivan Pace Jr. No other first or second-year player logged even five starts last season.

It is a general rule of thumb to wait until Year 3 to evaluate a draft class. But the results of the past two drafts have left Adofo-Mensah open for criticism.